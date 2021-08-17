Dermot Deasy: End of an era for this Dublin team? 

Dublin's Jonny Cooper gets the ball away from Mayo's Kevin McLoughlin (left) and Aidan O'Shea during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final last Saturday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

There was a sense that Saturday night’s All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo would mark some kind of watershed in terms of Dublin’s decade of dominance and so it proved as their dreams of a seventh successive Sam Maguire lay in tatters by the final whistle.

Naturally, losing any match of this consequence can lead to a great deal of soul searching and numerous inquisitions on social media have taken place as to why and how the Dubs have fallen from their lofty perch.

Certainly, the championship performances prior to Saturday hinted at a team in decline but it was only in the second half that the cracks began to widen and Dublin’s weaknesses were exposed to an alarming degree.

“I suppose the first word I would use in trying to describe what happened on Saturday is ‘bizarre’,” said former Dublin full-back Dermot Deasy.

“Dublin were so comfortable in the first half and dictating the pace of the game that Mayo seemed to have no answers at all.

“From a position of such dominance, Dublin just wilted in the second half and it is difficult to work out why that was the case.

“Of course, Mayo deserve great credit for getting back into it and nobody would argue that they didn’t deserve to win as they played with total commitment and intensity after half-time.

“Why Dublin couldn’t match them is open to debate but they looked like a team that was short on energy and short on hunger,” he added.

There are multiple potential reasons as to the dramatic decline in terms of performance between the first half and the remainder of the game but the most frustrating aspect centred around Dublin’s reluctance or inability, based on one’s perspective, to play with more attacking intent in the second half.

Their grim adherence to retaining possession at the expense of creating scoring chances and putting further daylight between the teams looked a risky tactic given the difficulties players were having in the slippery conditions.

As a result, turnovers became increasingly common as Mayo finally gained a foothold in Dublin’s half, affording them the momentum to complete their comeback, with Deasy regretting the lack of impact from Dublin’s key personnel.

“It’s just so strange to see so many of Dublin’s main players having such a limited influence on the game.

“Ciarán Kilkenny faded after a bright start while I don’t think I have ever seen Con O’Callaghan (inset) so quiet in a big game like this.

“All over the field, Dublin were struggling to make any impression in the second half and because of what they have achieved over the past ten years or so, you were always expecting them to raise their game.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t or weren’t allowed to but either way, they looked a team in decline and you would have to wonder is the camp as happy as it once was.

“They looked a tired team, which is sometimes the case when great teams are coming to the end of a period of dominance, and you would wonder did they have the necessary energy to really take the game to Mayo in the third quarter.

“It was a very cautious and conservative approach and not something that we have associated with Dublin over the past ten years or so.

“I appreciate that it’s only one match and you would never write off these players but it’s hard to expect them to bounce back immediately from this disappointment,” said the Ballymun Kickhams clubman.

Deasy’s sense that Dublin’s return to the pack could prove a more prolonged condition than many supporters would hope is based on the number of pivotal players that have left the panel for various reasons over the past couple of years.

Any team can suffer retirements and it is part of the natural renewal of a panel but not being able to call on the talents of Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey in particular, exceptional footballers that would be hitting their prime, was a blow from which Dublin never truly recovered.

Bizarrely, losing on Saturday may proved a mixed blessing and afford Dublin the opportunity to properly address the make-up of the panel which Deasy feels is in need of an overhaul.

“I think now is probably a good time to take a proper look at the panel and you would expect that a couple of the more senior lads might call it a day.

“I think it’s going to be a really tough year for Dublin and there is no argument that the options that they have coming in from the bench as as strong as they used to be.

“You can’t lose the players that Dublin have and expect that not to affect the team’s performances.

“This Dublin team has brought so much joy to the county over the past ten years but it does feel like the end of an era in some respects.

“It was never going to last forever but what cannot be forgotten is what a wonderful team Dublin have been and while it was disappointing to lose on Saturday, we also have to acknowledge that we have had a great run and have been very lucky to witness on of the greatest team’s to have played the game,” added Deasy.