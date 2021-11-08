Dempsey on the double for St Pat’s Donabate

St Patrick’s Donabate confirmed their place in the final of the Go Ahead Dublin Intermediate Club Football Championship when getting the better of Clanna Gael Fontenoy by 4-14 to 1-9 at Seán Moore Park on Sunday morning.

The visitors controlled affairs from the outset with Rory McKeon setting the tone with a powerful defensive display and the St Pat’s attack began to take advantage of the numerous chances that came their way.

In total, nine players contributed on the scoresheet, with Stephen Dempsey leading the way with 2-1 while the other goals arrived through Sean Walshe (1-3) and Ollie Brooks (1-1).

Niall Collins added three points to their tally and with Adam Dunne and Dylan Knight adding two points apiece, St Pat’s kicked for home through further scores by Liam Watson, Matt Molly and Colm Kavanagh.

They now meet Round Towers Clondalkin, who pipped Scoil Uí Chonaill by 0-13 to 0-12.

IFC Club semi-finals: Clanna Gael Fontenoy 1-9 St Patrick’s Donabate 4-14; Round Towers Clondalkin 0-13 Scoil Uí Chonaill 0-12.

Cuala’ s magic Magee

Cuala matched their senior footballers when delivering a strong performance in beating Kilmacud Crokes by 1-12 to 0-11 in their IFC County semi-final at Silver Park.

Scores proved at a premium throughout so in that context, the scoring contribution of Tom Magee proved particularly vital as he finished the game with eight points to his name, seven of which came from placed balls.

Darragh McAdam chipped in with 1-1 for a Cuala side that held on thanks to further scoring contributions by Oscar Hussey, Colm Sheanon and Peter Jackson.

There was another away win at Kiltipper Road as Na Fianna impressed in overcoming Thomas Davis by 1-10 to 2-3.

IFC County semi-finals: Kilmacud Crokes 0-11 Cuala 1-12; Thomas Davis 2-3 Na Fianna 1-10.