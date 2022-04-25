David Quinn and Michael Day confirm tight win for Na Fianna against Lucan Sarsfields in AFL1

Na Fianna confirmed their place towards the summit of the AFL1 table as they overcame previously unbeaten Lucan Sarsfields by 1-13 to 1-10 in a tense encounter at the 12th Lock on Sunday morning.

The visitors looked well set for victory as they led by six points late on, with Seán Caffrey scoring their goal, but Sarsfields bounced back, hitting 1-2 without reply to leave the contest finely balanced.

However, Na Fianna regrouped to kick the final two scores through David Quinn and Michael Day to confirm their fifth successive victory this term.

Elsewhere, Ballymun Kickhams edged Skerries Harps by 1-16 to 2-11, while St Brigid’s picked up their first point of the year by drawing 1-8 apiece with Ballyboden St Enda’s.

AFL1: St Maur’s 0-14 Kilmacud Crokes 0-14; Cuala 1-12 Castleknock 3-8; St Brigid’s 1-8 Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-8; Clontarf 2-15 Naomh Mearnóg 0-13; Ballymun Kickhams 1-16 Skerries Harps 2-11; St Jude’s 3-14 Ballinteer St John’s 2-6; Thomas Davis 0-13 St Vincent’s 1-7; Lucan Sarsfields 1-10 Na Fianna 1-13.

Lethal Lusk

A dominant first-half showing set the tone as Round Towers Lusk defeated St Anne’s by 6-16 to 1-11 in their AFL2 clash at Thomas Ashe Park last Friday.

The hosts enjoyed a massive 4-10 to 0-6 interval lead, driven on by Kealan Harford, Adam Caul, Adam Byrnes and Daniel Grobbelaar.

Liam Bohan was the top-scorer with 1-4 as the scoring contributions of Cormac Howley (1-2), Aaron Naughton (1-2), Kieran McKettrick (1-2) and Darragh Kelly (1-1) took the game away from St Anne’s by the final whistle.

St Sylvester’s and Whitehall Colmcille continue to lead the way after their home wins over Fingal Ravens and Round Tower Clondalkin, respectively.

AFL2: St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 1-16 Naomh Olaf 1-9; Raheny 5-11 Kilmacud Crokes 1-9; Na Fianna 1-9 Scoil Uí Chonaill 3-8; Round Towers Lusk 6-16 St Anne’s 1-11; Fingallians 3-9 Naomh Barróg 1-10; St Sylvester’s 1-13 Fingal Ravens 1-5; Templeogue Synge Street 0-14 Ballyboughal 1-14; Whitehall Colmcille 2-12 Round Tower Clondalkin 3-8.