Danny Sutcliffe key man as St Jude’s earn joy against St Vincent’s in Group 2 clash in Dublin SHC

Danny Sutcliffe had a mixed day with placed balls but was still hugely influential for St Jude's. Photo: Sportsfile

St Jude’s delivered a strong opening and equally impressive conclusion to edge St Vincent’s by 0-22 to 3-11 in their Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship Group Two encounter at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Templeogue outfit raced out of the blocks thanks to early scores by John Carty, Danny Sutcliffe, David O’Callaghan and Fionn Ó Riain Broin but were rocked by the concession of two goals by James Mulcahy and Mark Sweeney as Vinnies enjoyed a narrow 2-6 to 0-10 interval lead.

Sutcliffe, who had a hugely influential hour despite some mixed returns from placed balls, kept St Jude’s in contention with a personal tally of 0-11 as his side regained the lead as the contest evolved, but a Darach McBride in the 55th minute edged the Marino outfit in front once again.

Sutcliffe and Diarmuid McLoughlin restored parity in an instant. Despite a John Hetherton point regaining St Vincent’s the lead, Jude’s struck back with the final three points, from Ger McManus, Sutcliffe and Manus Malone, to complete a two-point win.

Across the city in O’Toole Park, Faughs also started on a winning note as they comfortably repelled Scoil Uí Chonaill by 1-22 to 0-8.

After a tight start, the excellence of James O’Brien and Liam Mostyn shone through for an impressive Faughs as they enjoyed a 0-12 to 0-5 interval lead and O’Brien ensured his team remained on the front foot before Ciaran Brennan put the contest beyond doubt with a 49th-minute goal.

SHC ‘A’ Group 1: Na Fianna 4-27 Whitehall Colmcille 0-13; Ballinteer St John’s 2-14 Craobh Chiaráin 3-20.

SHC ‘A’ Group 2: St Jude’s 0-22 St Vincent’s 3-11; Lucan Sarsfields 1-24 Setanta 0-8.

SHC ‘A’ Group 3: Cuala 0-18 Kilmacud Crokes 3-24; Thomas Davis 0-12 St Brigid’s 2-14.

SHC ‘A’ Group 4: Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-19 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 1-16; Faughs 1-22 Scoil Uí Chonaill 0-8.