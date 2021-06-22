Curtain comes down as Mick Hanley hangs up the mike 

CLASH OF TITANS: Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Enda's is shouldered by John Small of Ballymun Kickhams during the Dublin County Senior Football Championship Final at Parnell Park last September. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

THE red studio light will dim for Mick Hanley on the East Wall Road tomorrow night as he hangs up the mike for the last time.

The popular Wednesday night show, GAA Sports Desk (7.0), on Dublin City FM 103.2, has long been the voice of the games in the capital. Mick started out when the station, then called Anna Livia, was based on Grafton Street. Back in 1993.

Mick made his guests the stars. He perfected the broadcaster’s gift. The ability, and the willingness, to listen. To put people at their ease. Another quality of the best broadcasters.

Mick’s commentaries have a relaxed rhythm. He’s never looked for the clever line. Calling the action simply. Painting a picture for the man potting his plants in the garden shed.

He had regular, worthy co-pilots in the commentary box – Andy Cunningham for the hurling and Brian Talty for the football. And others like Alan Larkin, Shane Dalton, Tommy Naughton and the Blue Panther himself.

They had what all commentary crews crave – chemistry. On air, Mick and his cohorts were like pals having a chat over a pot of tea. Or enjoying a pint. In Kavanagh’s.

He understood that broadcasting is a craft. Doing the homework to get the basics right. Hard work making easy listening. This Friday, he’s also retiring as CEO of the station. As a much respected champion of the airways.

Magical moment in time captured perfectly

SEÁN O’Rourke covered Gaelic games for the Press. Over at the old Burgh Quay. He became one of the country’s outstanding broadcasters.

He always says that “the best pictures are on the radio.” Last season, in the Dublin Senior Football Championship final, Sportsfile’s Piaras Ó Mídheach took a picture that should be hung in the National Gallery (left).

It was the epic coming together of two mighty men – Conal Keaney and Johnny Small. Piaras captured every sinew of the challenge. A thundering shoulder-to-shoulder clash that was one of the highlights of the Ballymun v Ballyboden tussle at Parnell Park

Mick Hanley was covering the match on Dublin City FM. In the company of Brian Talty. The sound of bone-shaking tackle could be felt in Mick’s voice. Coming out through the transistor. Cracking the china on a Sunday afternoon. In every front room in the county.

Mick’s description was the camera lens. A masterful moment. From a master of his art.

Dermody still steaming to victory

2005 was a notable year for Dublin hurling. The Dubs won the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship title. For the first time since 1983.

John McCaffrey was the captain. And an inspirational one at that. Tom Fitzpatrick was the manager. With Jimmy O’Dwyer, Declan Power, Willie Coogan and John Dermody.

Pat Fanning spent hours polishing the skills. Dublin beat Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final and Wexford in the final. Before losing to Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final.

John Dermody taught at St Brigid’s, Killester. He guided them to Croke Park gold. He’s now Principal of St Joseph’s NS, Clinstown, Kilkenny. He has a big interest in horses.

His syndicate horse, Put the Kettle on, has enjoyed much success at Cheltenham. In March, the horse won the prestigious Champion Chase. He named the horse after a favourite saying of his late father.

“When our mother would be coming home, Dad would say: ‘Put the kettle on,”‘explained John.

Synger boy John McNally will be missed

JOHN MacNally was a Synge Street boy. He was on the Kevins team that won the Dublin Minor Hurling Championship in 1956. Alongside Freddie Strachan of Shelbourne and Ireland.

John went on to become a top entertainer, who played to full houses all over the world. He had one of the finest voices that came out of this country. He settled in Sydney. Where he played a good game of golf. He never lost the hurler’s eye. Or that sense of home. All were saddened to hear of his recent death. A golden voice in a golden generation .



Contact Niall Scully at scullyniall55@gmail.com