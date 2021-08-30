Crokes fall to Na Fianna in decider

Na Fianna impressed from the outset in defeating Kilmacud Crokes by 2-16 to 2-12 in their Dublin Adult Football League Division 1 final at Parnell Park last Saturday evening.

In doing so, the Glasnevin outfit matched the achievement of their hurling counterparts, who claimed the AHL1 title the previous weekend, and there was much to admire in the manner with which they seized control from the outset.

Early points from the impressive James Doran and captain Alasdar Fitzgerald rewarded some early Na Fianna pressure and a superb Conor McHugh goal in the 13th minute helped hand his team the early initiative.

A brace of Paul Mannion scores allowed Kilmacud to settle into the tie but they were rocked by the concession of a second goal in the 18th minute as Doran highlighted his talent with a smart finish.

Mannion was in sparkling form throughout and replied with another brace of scores but Na Fianna ensured a deserved 2-6 to 0-8 interval advantage following further points by David Lacey and Sean Caffrey.

Na Fianna resumed as they had started with two early points in the second-half through Dónal Ryan and McHugh and while Mannion chipped away at the opposite end, the winners pushed six points clear with Doran and Lacey once again on target.

However, that lead was soon halved as Mannion found the bottom corner in the 38th minute with Rory O’Carroll adding a point soon after to leave the contest delicately poised.

It proved as close as they would get, however, as Na Fianna regrouped well from that setback, building up a sufficient buffer through Lacey, Fitzgerald and McHugh and while Mannion netted once again in added time to leave just three points between the sides, Lacey tagg ed on an insurance free late on to ensure a deserved four-point success.