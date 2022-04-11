Crokes captain Shane Cunningham was supposed to join Cuala as a kid – not Kilmacud

SHANE Cunningham grew up liking all sports. Well, most of them anyway. He takes an interest in Formula One. And its colourful personalities, like the Mercedes chief, Toto Wolff.

As a child, Toto and his sister had to leave their school in Vienna because the fees weren’t paid. It was nobody’s fault.

Their father was seriously ill, and their mother couldn’t read English. The letters home went unanswered. The matter was eventually sorted out and they returned to the classroom.

But the memory never left him. Many years later, Toto and his uncle started a fund at the school to help people in financial difficulty.

Such a story appeals to Shane. Sport is not all about the score-line in the paper.

He played soccer for Lakelands. “Like a lot of the lads at Crokes.”

He commends Roy Keane. “I admire him as a person. For his leadership and his battling qualities. And I have to say, he’s very entertaining as a pundit.”

Shane says there is a lesson there for everyone. How Roy made the most of himself through sheer hard work and strength of character.

He looks around his own club, Kilmacud Crokes and sees inspiring figures like Larry Ryan. “It’s not just about the football,” he says. “Or the hurling, camogie and ladies’ football. There’s much more to the club than just the games.

“Sometimes, because of our size, we get dismissed as a super club. But that’s not the case at all. There’s a great community spirit here. And that community spirit is at the heart of the GAA.

“We have so many different clubs within the club. There’s the Cycling club, the tennis club, snooker, the cafe and so much more. It’s all about inclusion. And looking after people’s physical and mental health.

“And it’s all those different units within the place that brings the whole club together. It really is a special place.”

Shane is chatting in Glenalbyn House, the room is packed as it’s the big launch day of the club’s new sponsors, The Beacon Hospital.

Shane appreciates their involvement. He’s experienced it himself as the senior footballers went all the way to the All-Ireland final. “They really got behind us on that campaign, and it was something that we were grateful for.”

Going to school in Hollypark, he never thought he’d be leading the team out in Croke Park. Or that he’d play for the Dubs at minor, U-21 and senior levels.

His father, Pat, is from Galway. He played for Cuala. And that’s where Shane was headed. “He had it all planned out,” laughs Shane.

Until one day, a former Monaghan footballer came into the classroom and issued an invitation for all to come down to Páirc de Burca.

“Yeh, that was Páraic McDonald. I began in the Nursery on Saturday morning, and I have been here ever since,” smiles Shane.

“It’s been a great journey. And I can recall when I was a child following the senior footballers as they enjoyed great success in Dublin, Leinster and the All-Ireland.

“We’d set off in a convoy, the fathers driving. A big part of my childhood was spent in grounds like Páirc Tailteann, Breffni Park, O’Moore Park, and all over the place.

“In the summer, I’d be always up at the training and the matches in Silver Park. Watching my heroes, like David Nestor, Ross O’Carroll and Pat Burke. They were the players that I looked up to.

“It was wonderful watching them winning in Dublin and Leinster. And then in Croke Park in 2009. Those were the days that inspired me to become a senior footballer.

“2009 was amazing. And it was a pity we couldn’t replicate it last season. But, hopefully, we can push on again and achieve it in the years to come.

“It was such a fabulous time. We made connections with the younger people in the club that will last forever. It would be great if we could get back on the road again.”

It was Down’s Kilcoo who won the Andy Merrigan Cup last year, guided by the quiet wisdom of Mickey Moran.

After the final whistle, Mickey went out onto the pitch to savour the moment, kneeling to kiss the grass. Nobody would begrudge him his day in the sun.

Crokes have been All-Ireland champions on two occasions. The first time, in 1995, when they beat Derry’s Bellaghy in the St Patrick’s Day Croke Park cyclone.

Tommy Lyons managed the team with fellow mentors Dom Twomey, Martin Glynn and Seán Donnelly. Mick Dillon was captain.

And he was followed in 2009 by Paddy Carr’s side, who overcame the club kings, Crossmaglen Rangers, in a swashbuckling Stillorgan production. The great Jonny Magee was the skipper, and Paddy’s managerial colleagues were Gerry Walsh, Mark Duncan, Paul O’Dwyer, Michael Carolan and Vinny Patterson.

Reaching that stage is never easy, especially for teams in the capital who have to try and get out of the city traffic. But Crokes are rested and refreshed now and are ready for another spin of the wheel.

“In Dublin, you can’t take anything for granted,” reflects Shane. “The Dublin Senior Championship is so tough.

“The standards keep rising. There are so many top sides out there. And if you are not at your best on any given day, you’ll be caught on the hop.

“It’s the same old story, but it’s so true – one game at a time.”