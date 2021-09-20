Crokes all set for Vins test

Next weekend sees Round 2 of the Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship take place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the main contenders looking to take another progressive step towards securing a precious quarter-final place.

There were few shocks in an opening round that saw the bulk of the heavy hitters move into position at the summit of their respective tables, although holders Ballymun Kickhams were pushed all the way before finally seeing off a determined Thomas Davis challenge.

St Jude’s, another team who have become a feature of knockout championship fare over the past decade, had to content themselves with a share of the spoils as they drew 1-14 apiece against an improving Lucan Sarsfields outfit at O’Toole Park, with Round Towers Lusk leading Group 4 as a result of their impressive and deserved win over St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh.

Irrespective of the personnel at their disposal, Kilmacud Crokes can always be found towards the top of any list of potential winners and in a highly competitive Group 2, they started off on the front foot by getting the better of Castleknock by 2-18 to 1-12.

A strong start was central to Kilmacud’s victory as they enjoyed a 0-9 to 0-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, with second-half goals by Hugh Kenny and the influential Tom Fox sealing their win and Crokes manager Robbie Brennan will be hoping for a similar bright opening when his team pit their collective wits against St Vincent’s in Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon (2.00).

“We knew coming into the game that Castleknock would be a serious challenge so it was pleasing to see the lads perform from the first whistle.

“There is rarely much to separate ourselves and Castleknock so getting a few scores on the board early on helped us to settle, although we dropped our intensity before half-time and allowed them to come right back into contention.

“Thankfully, we managed to get a couple of goals in the second-half that helped us stay in front but I’m not sure that the nine-point margin at the end showed how tight the game actually was.

“Of course, we were happy with the win, as it’s very important to start the championship on a winning note, but there are a few areas that we certainly need to look at ahead of next Sunday.

“I think that it’s a very competitive group, with the likes of St Vincent’s and Ballinteer St John’s also in the mix, so you’ll gladly accept any win that comes your way and I can’t imagine any team will be taken for granted at this level,” he added.

Certainly, Brennan won’t be underestimating a St Vincent’s side that edged Ballinteer in O’Toole Park last Sunday week, despite the slightly unfamiliar appearance to their line-up.

The Marino outfit have lost some of the key personnel that helped contribute to four senior championships in the space of five years between 2013 and 2017 but they still remain a respected opponent and one that Brennan and Kilmacud will not take lightly.

“We have had a good run up to this year’s championship and having access to the bulk of our players has definitely been beneficial.

“We only really had two players involved with Dublin in Cillian O’Shea and Dara Mullin so we weren’t as inconvenienced as we have been in previous years.

“Playing in the Division 1 League final was a big plus for us as it was a great test against a very strong Na Fianna team and it acted as great preparation going into the Castleknock match.

“In some ways, St Vincent’s looked like they are in a period of transition but history tells us that you never get a handy match against them.

“We played them in last year’s quarter final and they had us in serious trouble from the start and it was only in the second half that we managed to pull away a bit with two goals.

“They may be missing a few of their more established players from their successful team of the last decade but they have some fresh talent coming through that are strong in their own right.

“They (St Vincent’s) are still one of a number of teams that make the Dublin Championship so competitive as there are so many talented teams out there.

“I was lucky enough to see the Ballymun Kickhams match against Thomas Davis and I thought it was an excellent game of football and then you see a team like Na Fianna who are flying at the moment.

“I also thought Ballyboden looked very impressive against Raheny last Sunday week and then you have a team like St Jude’s, who are always there or thereabouts.

“We appreciate just how difficult this championship is to win and while we had a decent start against Castleknock, we’ll be looking for a bit more consistency in our play the next day and beyond,” added Brennan.

DUBLIN SFC Fixtures

Friday 24th September

SFC1 Group 1: Raheny v Whitehall Colmcille (St Margaret’s, 7.30).

Saturday 25th September

SFC1 Group 3: Thomas Davis v Clontarf (O’Toole Park, 5.00); Skerries Harps v Ballymun Kickhams (Parnell Park, 6.00).

SFC1 Group 4: Lucan Sarsfields v Round Towers Lusk (Parnell Park, 4.00).

Sunday 26th September

SFC1 Group 1: Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna (Parnell Park, 4.00).

SFC1 Group 2: Kilmacud Crokes v St Vincent’s (Parnell Park, 2.00); Castleknock v Ballinteer St John’s (O’Toole Park, 2.00).

SFC1 Group 4: St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER v St Jude’s (O’Toole Park, 4.00).