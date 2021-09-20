Costello gives Whitehall the edge

Ballinteer St John’s team front row from left to right are, Jack Kelly, Rob Aherne, Eoghan Coffey, Liam Smith, Donal Gormley, Brian Smith, Fionan Clabby, Jack Gilligan, and Tom Aherne. Back row from left to right, Sean Lane, Seamus Fenton, James Gilligan, Eoin Davis, Liam O’Sullivan, Ronan Collins, Ian O’Heither, Barry Mannion, Enda Larkin and Sean Casserly

Whitehall Colmcilles team front row from left to right are, Enda O’Donnell, Luke McCarthy, Martin Hunt, Josh Thorpe, Sean Giles, Kevin Nangle, Sean Foran, Darragh Ryan, Mikey Noonan, Gary Howard, Adam McDermott, Ronan Murray and Cormac Costello. Back row from left to right, Peter Hunt, Adam Cullen, Derry Noonan, Dillon Constantine, Daire Gray, Niall Molloy, Jack D”Arcy, Sean Kellet, Conor Cummins, Stephen Cassidy, Paddy Giles, Stephen Cassidy, Eddie Morgan, Niall Carroll, Niall O’Connor and Cian Boland,

Cormac Costello of Whitehall Colmcille in action against James Gilligan and Liam Smith (right) of Ballinteer St John’s during the Dublin SHC Group 1 match at O’Toole Park. Photo: Damien Eagers

ON Saturday afternoon, Cormac Costello came to the gate of O’Toole Park. “Hello, I’m Cormac Costello. I’m playing for Whitehall,” he told the officials.

“Howya Cormac. There was no need to tell us that,” came the reply. And in he went. To play hurling. Another one on Mattie Kenny’s wish-list.

He was taking, and converting, the frees. And he struck four delicious points from play in an absorbing Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 game.

It was some match. It was level ten times. Six times before the interval. Frantic stuff. A pulsating, compelling contest.

There was a video crew on duty. The camera would have needed eyes in the back of its head to keep up with it all. And eyes at the side too.

It was not a day to take out the knitting. Blink and you would have missed a pocketful of scores. The sliotar never stopped dancing on the Crumlin turf.

“We knew it was going to be an epic encounter,” said Whitehall’s David Galway. “Both teams gave it everything. I couldn’t have asked anymore of our lads. They stood up when it mattered most.”

The climate was a friend to Dublin hurling. No breeze and it was dry. Whitehall were without the injured Eoghan O’Donnell. But he was there at ringside. Pulling on every ball. A player they say that could get on any team in Ireland. Even Limerick.

John Kiely would have admired the composure the Whitehall defence showed when the pressure came on in the last few pages. Kevin Nangle had a fine game. He was as cool as a cucumber that had just come out of the fridge.

He was always in the right place. At the right time. Late on, he again foiled a Ballinteer attack at the Pitch and Putt end. He seized possession among a cluster of players, and instead of aiming for Sundrive Park, he took that split second to find a team-mate.

His colleagues, Daire Gray and Luke McCarthy, made superb catches during the action, while Jack Gilligan also found himself in the clouds, clutching the leather. Ballinteer’s Jack Kelly can take a tidy sideline cut, while the Marlay ‘keeper, Sean Lane, made the save-of-the-season deep into the second period.

Enda O’Donnell steamed in from the right and let fly from close-range. The scoreboard operator was already on the move. The net was bracing itself.

But Sean spread himself like Alan Nolan and managed to divert the speeding shot away. A goal then would have made life a little bit easier for Whitehall, but that wouldn’t have been certain. At the time of the save, they were leading by a point. And such was the intensity and closeness of the duel that a draw would have come as no surprise.

At half-time, Colmcille’s led by 0-12 to 1-7. St John’s goal was smartly taken by Tom Aherne. Tom, like his attacking comrade, Seamus Fenton, has a fair lick of pace.

O’Donnell, wide right, struck one of the points of the day, and when the teams came back for the second half, there was no danger of the electricity being cut off.

Ballinteer hit the first three points of the restart. From Tom Aherne, Barry Mannion and Rob Aherne. That put them a point to the good, 1-10 to 0-12. Yet it was the last time that Whitehall would trail.

It continued to be point for point. Rob Aherne’s free levelled it for the last time at 1-15 to 0-18. Then came a decisive passage from Whitehall. They scored the last three points of the tie. Off the sticks of O’Donnell, Ciaran Murphy and Gray.

SCORERS – WHITEHALL COLMCILLE: C Costello 0-8 (4f), E O’Donnell 0-3, S Foran, G Howard 0-2 each, N O’Connor, D Gray, N Carroll, M Noonan (f), C Murphy, A McDermott 0-1 each. BALLINTEER ST JOHN’S: R Aherne 0-8 (5f), T Aherne 1-1, F Clabby 0-2 (2f), B Mannion, James Gilligan, S Casserly, S Fenton 0-1 each.

WHITEHALL COLMCILLE: J D’Arcy; K Nangle, S Kellett, J Thorpe; C Cummins, D Constantine, E Moran; N O’Connor, D Gray; S Foran, C Costello, E O’Donnell; N Carroll, M Noonan, G Howard. SUBS ON: A McDermott, P Hunt, C Murphy, L McCarthy, S Giles.

BALLINTEER ST JOHN’S: S Lane; J Kelly, D Gormley, Jack Gilligan; L Smith, E Coffey, B Smith; F Clabby, I O’Heithir; B Mannion, James Gilligan, R Aherne; T Aherne, S Casserly, S Fenton. SUBS ON: R Collins, D McCarthy, E Larkin.

MENTORS – WHITEHALL COLMCILLE: D Galway, B Wright, L Hoban, L Gordon, G Carroll, J Kenny, C. Murray, K D’Arcy. BALLINTEER ST JOHN’S: J Maguire, K Sheehan, K Davis, K Aherne.

REF: PJ Murray (St Finian’s (S)).

WIDES – WHITEHALL COLMCILLE: 5 (1+4); BALLINTEER ST JOHN’S: 9 (4+5).

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Kevin Nangle (Whitehall Colmcille).​​​​​​​