Conor Brennan on the double as Faughs beat neighbours St Jude’s

Faughs secured their second successive win in Group 1 of the Dublin U-17 ‘A’ Hurling championship when beating near neighbours St Jude’s by 4-13 to 2-10 at Tymon Park on Sunday afternoon.

The likes of Leo O’Brien, Rory King, David Pryce and Dan Martin set the tone for Faughs with Dublin minor Conor Brennan top scoring as he finished with 2-3 to his name.

Eoin Brennan, Conor’s younger brother, chipped in with 1-3 and with Jay Kelly also netting, the visitors pulled away through further scoring contributions from Sam Lewis, Oisín McKenna, Tom Brophy and James McCormack.

At Silver Park, Conal Ó Riain scored 1-7 from play as Kilmacud Crokes defeated Ballinteer St John’s by 2-27 to 0-12.

Ó Riain’s early goal and points from Tommy Butler, James Clancy and Ruairi Walsh saw Crokes dominate from the start and they put further daylight between the teams when influential midfielder Gavin Egan netted in the early stages of the second half.

The introduction of Brendan Kenny and David Purcell kept Crokes on the front foot with Ciaran Donovan impressing throughout from full-forward for the winners.

U17 ‘A’ HC Group 1: Erin’s Isle 1-17 Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-20; St Jude’s 2-10 Faughs 4-13.

U17 ‘A’ HC Group 2: Lucan Sarsfields 7-15 Cuala 1-13; Kilmacud Crokes 2-27 Ballinteer St John’s 0-12.