Commercials take JHC ‘A’ honours with impressive 16-point success against Lucan Sarsfields

COMMERICALS 3-21 LUCAN SARSFIELDS 1-11

Commercials turned on the style to comfortably account for a brave Lucan Sarsfields by 16 points in their Go-Ahead Dublin Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship final at O’Toole Park on Sunday morning.

The heavy rainfall that preceded the encounter could have proved a stumbling block to the Rathcoole outfit’s ambitions but they seized control from the opening whistle to secure a hugely impressive success.

“Winning a trophy is great for everyone involved with the club, especially after losing the ‘B’ final last year,” said Commercials manager Colin Martin.

“Of course, promotion was the aim when the season began but we’re all thrilled to pick up some silverware.

“We finished fifth in Division 3 of the Adult Hurling League and playing at that level was a great grounding for the lads.

“Coming into the final, we just wanted to reach the level that we know that we are capable of and the pleasing thing is that we delivered on that throughout the game.

“We now have the provincial championship to look forward to and that should be another great experience for the lads,” added Martin.

Jack O’Keefe was in sparkling form at corner-forward, scoring 2-3 from play, while Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing’s tally of 1-5 featured three points from placed balls.

Adam Drewett set the tone in terms of the attack with three points from play in that opening half as the Commercials half-back line of Callum Morris, Mick O’Keeffe and David Dungan exerted a stranglehold on proceedings while Éanna Ó Nualláin was exceptional from corner-back.

Dungan would finish with three points from play with the Commercials scoring completed by the tireless Adam McCabe, substitute Cormac Ó Nualláin, Kyle Butler and Gearóid Keogh.

For Lucan, it proved – despite the influential efforts of Rory Stapleton, Sean Harkness and Rob Ward – a disappointing end to a hugely positive year that saw them remain undefeated up until Sunday’s decider, winning AHL5 and gaining promotion to the intermediate championship.

“They (Commercials) built up a lead on us and it was very difficult for us to settle into the game,” said Sarsfields manager Dermot O’Brien.

“We didn’t play to our strengths but credit must go to Commercials as they never allowed us to play through the lines and we really can’t have any complaints over the result.

“The disappointing aspect was that we probably didn’t do ourselves justice on the day but we also can’t forget how well we have played this season and the many positives that we have achieved.

“I couldn’t fault the effort of any of the lads but we needed to start well and we just didn’t manage to do that, but there’s no question that we’ve had a good year,” he added.

Commercials: S Clohessy; É Ó Nualláin, C Dunne, C Cullinane; C Morris, M O’Keeffe, D Dungan; A McCabe, C Crookes; A McGarr, D Ó Dúlaing, K Butler; A Drewett, G Keogh, J O’Keefe. Subs: C Ó Nualláin, R Butler, G Dillon, D Watters, J Morris, L Pouch, C Cleary, L Crookes, M O’Leary, D Ó Nuallain, M Sherratt, J Flanagan, S Dungan, S Cullinane, D Molloy.

Lucan Sarsfields: C Murray; A Sheehan, R Twomey, L Murphy; G Millea, A McNulty, E O’Connor; R Ward, C Keenan; N Stagg, E Allen, R Stapleton; B Coffey, A Carroll, S Harkness. Subs: D O’Neill, P Kelly, O O’Brien, I Crowley, P Ward, J Dunne, J Behan, H Cuffe, M Coogan, D Reynolds, J McCarthy.