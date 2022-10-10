Commercials on song at home in Dublin JHC ‘A’ semi-final success as Lucan Sarsfields also progress

Scott McConnell got on the score-sheet for Faughs

Both Commercials and Lucan Sarsfields made the most of home advantage as they eased into the final of the Dublin Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship on Sunday morning.

At Rathcoole, goals from Gearóid Keogh and substitute Cormac Ó Nualláin set the tone as Commercials accounted for St Peregrine’s by 2-23 to 0-11.

At the opposite end of the field, Éanna Ó Nualláin produced an exceptional performance from corner-back and joined the attack to telling effect with a deserved score.

Midfielder Cillian Crookes was also to the fore for the winners, who pulled away by the final whistle thanks to the scoring contributions of Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing, Jack O’Keeffe and Adam Drewett.

The other semi-final was equally straightforward as Lucan defeated Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels by 2-18 to 0-8 at the 12th Lock.

JHC ‘A’ semi-finals: Lucan Sarsfields 2-18 Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels 0-8; Commercials 2-23 St Peregrine’s 0-11.

Hero Hogan

St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh and Faughs secured their place in the JHC ‘B’ decider after healthy away wins over Craobh Chiaráin and Lucan Sarsfields, respectively, last Sunday.

At Arthur Griffith Park, early goals from Scott McConnell and Kevin Hogan set Faughs on their way to a 2-18 to 1-14 win against Lucan.

Hogan had a tally of 1-8, with Alan Leahy (0-3), Conor Doyle (0-2) and Conor Kenny (0-2) adding vital points, while Seán Kenny, Seán Lowney and Colm Leahy were others to impress for the winners.

In Clonshaugh, Plunkett’s defeated Craobh Chiaráin by 2-12 to 0-8 with goals from Liam Corbett (penalty) and Ben Cullen sealing their success. Paddy Curtin, Darragh Carolan and Paddy Bergin shone at the back while midfield duo Sean McGreevy and Ian Geoghegan impressed.

JHC ‘B’ semi-finals: Lucan Sarsfields 1-14 Faughs 2-18; Craobh Chiaráin 0-8 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 2-12.