Commercials are striding forward

HISTORY smiles at Commercials. Many moons ago, they did the five-in-a-row in the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship. Many of their players wore the Dublin jersey.

One of them is the former Dublin captain, Seán Power, manager of the Dublin U20 hurlers.

Last month, Commercials won the AHL Division 4 title at O’Toole Park. One of their favourite venues over the years. And where they collected a basket of silver.

Their own Rathcoole home is a busy place. A Louis Fitzgerald sideline away from An Poitín Stil. Louis hurled for the club. Like many a Tipperary star.

At the venue, a new camogie pitch has been laid, there’s an all-weather surface going in, and the main pitch has never looked better.

“We are happy with the progress we are making,” says Gary Walsh. “It’s all about bringing the young players through.”

Several of the girls have answered Dublin’s camogie call. And all ages sharpen their skills at the ball wall.

“We’ll keep working away,” states Gary, managing the AHL Division 10 side with Martin Byrne and Jamie Furey. “It’s about giving fellas experience of playing adult hurling and getting them ready for the first team.

“The club has made a big contribution to Dublin hurling, and it’s great to see Seán managing the U20s. We have the right structures in place and we have the younger teams coming through. ”

Irish star has St Jude’s at heart!

They still talk about it at Tymon. The time Dara O’Shea came back from West Brom and played for St Jude’s in the Dublin U-16 Football final at Parnell Park. He scored 3-8. It was his last match for the club.

His Dad, Seán, is a Dub. His mother, Terri, is from Kerry. Dara played for St Pius X NS in the Cumann na mBunscol. Four finals. Top referee David Gough coached him there. Dara represented the Dublin Primary Schools against Belfast.

At St Jude’s, he was coached by Gearóid Ó Maoilmhichíl, the GAA’s Children Officer. Coming up through the ranks, Dara played soccer, Gaelic football and hurling. Sometimes playing two matches on one day.

Before going across the water, Dara played with St Kevin’s. After he established himself with West Bromwich Albion and Ireland, Neil Fox of St Kevin’s did an interview with him for the club. “He was the same as he always was. Quiet and unassuming,” said Neil.

John still lacing up the boots

Good to see John O’Leary still lacing up the boots. He played for O’Dwyer’s last week in the AFL Division 11 final at Rolestown.

Naomh Mearnóg won. There was another icon on their teamsheet, Shane Ryan. Shane and Whelo were the best double act in town. The heartbeat of Pillar’s Dubs.

Shane ran a marathon in every game. The biggest engine in the country. And the perfect midfield partner for Whelo. Ciarán rising to the sky, and Shane waiting to take off down the runway.

John O’Leary followed Paddy Cullen. Big gloves to fill. They proved a comfortable fit. One of the best number ones to have played the game.

He had such agility. Elastic arms. And quick feet. He mastered the art of making the goal small for an in-running forward. He had the ability to spread himself like an electric blanket. And, like Paddy, he also embraced the fresh air of playing out the field.

Dublin have been blessed with outstanding goalkeepers. John O’Leary will always be a VIP of the city’s Golden Gloves Club.

Clanns help community

Sport is about much more than the result. Lockdown showed that. More strongly than ever.

Clubs all over the country. Standing tall. Putting others before themselves. Stretching out the hand of help. And friendship.

Like the young girls at Clanna Gael Fontenoy. Linking up with their local St Vincent de Paul. An initiative that saw the other teams in the club joining in. In Raytown, community is everything. “The club occupies a very special place in the heart of the Ringsend, Irishtown and Sandymount communities,” explains Felix O’Regan. “And the club is a focal point for so many activities.”