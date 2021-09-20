Club Legend: Bogies is treasured home of the Barrs for Éilís Uí Longáin

The flags of Naomh Fionnbarra were fluttering in the Cabra sunshine. In the distance were the floodlights of Dalymount Park and the spire of St Peter’s.

Finbarr’s is busy; there’s the men’s shed and people doing painting and crafts. Beside the clubhouse, a Memorial Wall contains so many cherished names, embedded in the concrete of the club and the locality.

Inside, there’s a bulging trophy cabinet. And pictures. Black and white pictures stretching back in time. There’s a photo of Nancy Keogh. She washed the jerseys and she’d have the tea and Marietta’s ready when the players came off the pitch at The Bogies.

The famous Bogies. Even Anthony Daly talks about the celebrated venue. In 1979, when the Pope landed there, it was renamed Pope John Paul Park. But to Éilís Uí Longáin, and the people of Cabra, it will always be The Bogies.

Éilís walks into the club car park, past Gaelscoil Bharra, where she was a founding member. The school is thriving.

Éilís is the first woman Chairperson of Naomh Fionnbarra. She wasn’t expecting it. “When it happened, I felt so honoured. So privileged,” she says.

VAULTS

Her family history is deep in the vaults of Finbarr’s. She has three great-grandchildren playing for the club now. She loved sport from the start. “I had no choice,” she smiles. “I was born into a house of boys. I had six brothers. I was the only girl.”

Her first All-Ireland final was in 1955. Dublin against Kerry. “Heffo, Des Ferguson. A great Dublin team. Kerry won that day. There was such a huge crowd. I was down at the Canal End. I always went there with my father. It was amazing going to Croke Park in those days. You’d just pay in.”

She hadn’t missed seeing Dublin in an All-Ireland final since that day in ‘55. Until last year. She’s happy that the turnstiles are spinning again.

She values being out and about. Going to the matches. Going down to the club, meeting the people.

She played camogie for Colmcilles. “A woman from Phibsboro ran them. They had a connection to old Cabra. All the matches then were played in the Phoenix Park,” she recalls. “It was just fabulous to go up there. The pitches would be teeming. Games all day long. We’d walk there and back from Cabra.

“We’d go to watch the great Dublin camogie team. What a team they were. They won so many All-Ireland’s. I’d remember players like Kay Mills, Sheila Donnelly and Phyllis Breslin. Kay Mills was just brilliant. She was just something else.”

She recalls the excitement of opening the Evening Press one evening. “Myself and my friend sent in what we felt was the best Dublin football team. And Joe Sherwood printed it. What a thrill that was. He had a column called ‘In the Soup.’

Éilís was born in Cabra West. Cabra has such a sporting tradition. Famous soccer players and boxers came from there. And Finbarr’s have been at the heart of it. “We are a community club, and that’s what appeals to me the most. All our players come up through the ranks. One generation follows the next.

“I love the people. They are so sincere. It’s their honesty. It’s great being able to walk in here again; to go into the bar on a Sunday night. The banter is priceless. Nobody escapes.

“These people would do anything for you. There is that sense of neighbourliness here, that sense of looking out for each other. That has always been a part of the club. And a part of Cabra.

“We have players who have played for Dublin and are involved with Dublin teams. Yet, they always take the time to coach the kids here. And that’s what makes them great, that willingness to give back their time.

“You’d see the little kids looking up at them. Looking at the Dublin tracksuit. Hoping that they’ll get to wear a Dublin tracksuit someday.”

Last season was memorable. Finbarr’s won the Dublin Senior Hurling ‘B’ Championship title and followed up, within a week, by lifting the Dublin Intermediate Football Championship.

essence

“We had five sets of brothers involved in that. That showed the essence of Finbarr’s. We are like an extended family.”

The club is going since 1945. “Getting this clubhouse was such a huge boost. Then we got the gym and the all-weather. So we are progressing all the time, taking steps.

“There’s a great buzz around the clubhouse with all the activities that are going on. The future has never looked better.”

All the codes are doing well. And the Naomh Fionnbarra All-Stars, which caters for people of all abilities, has been a big success.

As Éilís gets up to leave, she points out a picture of Anthony Costello at the door. The Big Gossey. Part of Cabra folklore. “He was special. Very special.”

He represented all that was good about this parish. He gave his all for the jersey and its people, leaving a wonderful legacy.

For Éilís, it’s that sense of place that matters most. A place she is proud to call home.

A treasured place, the home of the Barrs.