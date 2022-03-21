Clontarf battle to win over Kilmacud

Clontarf picked up their first league win on the season when overcoming Kilmacud Crokes by 2-10 to 0-10 in their Dublin AFL1 Round 3 encounter at St Anne’s Park on Wednesday.

The hosts impressed defensively through the efforts of Declan Monaghan, Liam Howley and Dave Egan and they began to take control in the second half.

To that end, the goals scored by Kieran McKeon and substitute Brian Berney were especially important with Clontarf tagging on points through Karl Miller, Rory Goode and Rory Clarke to confirm a six-point win.

On Sunday morning, Cuala netted in the dying stages to edge Ballymun Kickhams by 2-11 to 1-11 at Páirc Ciceam.

AFL1: Naomh Mearnóg 1-12 Na Fianna 3-19; Clontarf 2-10 Kilmacud Crokes 0-10; St Jude’s 1-10 Castleknock 1-5; Lucan Sarsfields 3-10 Ballyboden St Enda’s 3-15; Ballymun Kickhams 1-11 Cuala 2-11; Thomas Davis 2-12 Skerries Harps 0-7; St Maur’s 2-13 Ballinteer St John’s 1-19; St Brigid’s 0-5 St Vincent’s 7-16.

Super Scoil

In AFL2, Scoil Uí Chonaill turned on the St Patrick’s Day style as they finished strongly to beat Round Towers Clondalkin by 3-16 to 2-8 at Clontarf Road.

The hosts trailed by four points at the break with Adam Doyle netting for Towers but Scoil, backed by a strong breeze, took complete control after the break to complete a comfortable eleven point win.

Goalkeeper Andy Bunyan kicked 1-4 from placed balls with Scoil’s lead augmented by a further five points from the impressive Rob Kennedy.

On Sunday morning, St Sylvester’s pulled away from 13-man St Anne’s to register their third successive victory, winning by 3-11 to 1-6 at Broomfield.

AFL2: St Sylvester’s 3-11 St Anne’s 1-6; Templeogue Synge Street 4-9 Naomh Barróg 1-10; Scoil Uí Chonaill 3-16 Round Towers Clondalkin 2-8; St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 3-11 Fingal Ravens 0-10; Whitehall Colmcille 3-10 Kilmacud Crokes 1-13; Fingallians 1-10 Round Towers Lusk 0-13; Na Fianna 0-8 Naomh Olaf 3-8; Raheny 2-9 Ballyboughal 1-6.