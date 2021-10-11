Clinical Crokes a class apart

Paul Mannion of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Dave Devereux of Ballinteer St John's dcuring the Go Ahead Dublin Senior Football Championship match at O'Toole Park. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Kilmacud Crokes confirmed top spot in Group 2 of the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship when comfortably overcoming near neighbours Ballinteer St John’s by twenty points in their disappointingly one-sided encounter at O’Toole Park on Saturday afternoon.

In truth, the margin could well have been greater by the final whistle, such was Kilmacud’s dominance, with their pace and movement in attack proving far too much for an overworked and flagging St John’s defence.

While Paul Mannion was kept relatively quiet, Crokes still had more than enough attacking talent to ensure that their supremacy all over the field was translated onto the scoreboard, with Hugh Kenny leading the way with a personal tally of 1-6.

Shane Cunningham was another player to feature prominently for the winners, with his three points over the hour failing to adequately reflect his influence on proceedings.

Shane Horan was also rewarded for another typically hard-working and accomplished display with four white flags to his name.

St John’s proved powerless to curb their collective threat but will still have an opportunity to progress to the last eight as they now meet Castleknock in a play-off to decide who joins Kilmacud in the quarter-finals.

They may quietly fancy their chances, after beating the Somerton Park side only a fortnight ago, but they will need to address the shortcomings and lack of intensity that was a disappointing feature of their sub-par performance.

The early signs were ominous for Ballinteer as they fell two points down inside as many minutes following frees from Tom Fox and Mannion, with Fearghal Duffy opening the St John’s account with a tidy score in the 5th minute.

It proved an isolated moment of optimism, however, as their opponents dominated the restarts with Craig Dias controlling the aerial exchanges and a run of five unanswered points from Horan, Kenny, Dara Mullin, Mannion and Fox left Crokes sitting pretty by the 12th minute.

Duffy added a second point soon after but the one-way traffic resumed with the impressive Dan O’Brien popping over after a strong incision from deep before Kenny made amends for an earlier miss by coolly slotting home past JB Carty in the 18th minute.

The precision and pace of the Crokes approach play left Ballinteer chasing shadows and while Oran Mac Iver and Aodhán Clabby doubled the St John’s tally as the half progressed, they were unable to prevent the likes of Fox, Mullin and Cunningham from adding to Kilmacud’s imposing tally.

Leading by 1-12 to 0-5 at the break, Crokes piled on the misery in the early stages of the second-half with Kenny and Horan on target and while Clabby converted his second free of the game in the 34th minute, it represented Ballinteer’s final score of the game.

With the outcome already decided, and the bulk of those in attendance more invested in the unfolding events occurring in The Naul, the contest meandered from that point with Crokes showcasing their impressive depth with the introduction of the likes of Brian Sheehy, Liam Flatman and Conor Kinsella.

Goal chances went abegging for both Mullin and Kenny in the final quarter but the damage was well done by that stage with Kenny, fittingly, adding the final score of the game to rub further salt into St John’s wounds by the final whistle.

Matchfile

Scorers – Kilmacud Crokes: H Kenny 1-6, S Horan 0-4, T Fox (1f), P Mannion (1f), D Mullin (1f), S Cunningham 0-3 each, D O’Brien 0-1. Ballinteer St John’s: A Clabby (2f), F Duffy 0-2 each, O Mac Iver, D O’Leary 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; D O’Brien, R O’Carroll, M Mullin; C O’Connor, C O’Shea, A McGowan; B Shovlin, C Dias; S Horan, P Mannion, T Fox; H Kenny, D Mullin, S Cunningham. Subs: A Jones for Fox (36), B Sheehy for Shovlin (36), A Quinn for O’Connor (39), C Kinsella for Mannion (41), L Flatman for O’Carroll (43).

Ballinteer St John’s: JB Carty; N Devereux, I Ó hEithir, J O’Connor; L Smith, D O’Leary, D Devereux; E Fitzpatrick, J Sweeney; D Carey, F Duffy, D Gormley; A Bradshaw, A Clabby, O Mac Iver. Subs: C Fitzpatrick for Gormley (ht), E Joyce for Mac Iver (ht), M Ó Cróinín for Carey (48), T Aherne for Duffy (48), C Dolan for Sweeney (52).

Mentors – Kilmacud Crokes: Robbie Brennan, Fionán Kennedy, Ronan Ryan, Vinny Mooney.

Ballinteer St John’s: Sean Dempsey, Manus Breathnach, Gary Jameson, Gerry O’Donnell, Frankie Ward.

REF: Darren Delaney (Wanderers).

Wides: Kilmacud Crokes 6 (3+3)

Ballinteer St John’s 7 (3+4).

Conditions: A calm and bright afternoon at O’Toole Park.

Player of the Game: Shane Cunningham

(Kilmacud Crokes)