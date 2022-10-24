Clinical Corbett leaves it late to seal the deal for proud Plunkett’s

It was fitting that Liam Corbett should have the final word given his influence on the game, with his 1-10 personal total reflecting his importance to the Plunkett’s cause.

A late Liam Corbett free proved decisive as St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh edged Faughs by 2-14 to 2-13 in their thrilling Dublin Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship final at O’Toole Park on Saturday afternoon.

“There was only a point between the teams in the group stages so we knew that Saturday would be very tight and so it proved,” said Plunkett’s mentor Maura Ryan.

“The club are great at getting to finals but maybe not so great at winning them so we’re just delighted to have gotten over the line,” she added.

It was Plunkett’s that set the tone with three early points but with Conor Doyle very much to the fore, Faughs enjoyed a 1-10 to 1-7 interval lead – with the free-taking of Kevin Hogan and a Colm Leahy goal contributing to their lead.

With Paddy Bergin impressing from centre-back, Plunkett’s battled back and after their goalkeeper Conor Hanley had produced a wonderful save at one end, Corbett converted a penalty in the 55th minute after a storming run from the excellent Luke Walsh to hand his side a five-point lead.

Far from accepting their fate, Faughs battled back superbly through points from Hogan and a goal by Colin Devane, and they dramatically levelled matters in added time as Scott McConnell scored his second point of the afternoon.

However, Corbett and Plunkett’s would not be denied as they clinched the title in dramatic fashion, leaving them well set for a crack as Junior ‘A’ in 2023.

Denis McSweeney chipped in with 1-1 for the winners, including a 10th-minute goal, with the Plunkett’s scoring completed by one point apiece from Sean McGreevy, Sean Dunleavy and substitute Ian McCormack.

On the Faughs side, Leahy looked lively throughout his contribution of 1-3 but despite his efforts and further scores by McConnell, Adam Hogan, Doyle and Conor Kenny, their collective efforts proved in vain.

“Faughs are an excellent side with some really good forwards but our defence worked really hard to restrict them on the day,” added Ryan.