Classy Shane Walsh steers Kilmacud Crokes to Dublin decider

KILMACUD CROKES 0-12

THOMAS DAVIS 1-3

Champions Kilmacud Crokes shrugged off a difficult opening in Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon to book their place in the Dublin Senior One Football Championship final at the expense of Thomas Davis.

Four points adrift with as many minutes gone on the clock, Robbie Brennan’s Stillorgan men subsequently came to grips with the Davis challenge.

In the absence of the injured Paul Mannion, Galway star Shane Walsh kicked eight points to keep his new club’s hopes of securing back-to-back county titles very much alive.

Eager to build on their impressive quarter-final win over Castleknock and advance to a showpiece encounter for the first time since 2019, Davis broke the deadlock through a Gavin Carruth point.

Ciarán Farrelly’s side forced a number of turnovers throughout the contest and after picking the pocket of Crokes in the fourth minute, the ball was worked towards Fionn Murray for a clinical finish to the net.

This early blitz signalled their intent, but Kilmacud gradually got on top of the proceedings.

After roving defender Dan O’Brien split the uprights from distance, Shane Cunningham and Walsh (two) found the target to move last season’s All-Ireland finalists on level terms heading into the second quarter.

Walsh showcased his dead-ball prowess on Galway’s journey to a Sam Maguire Cup decider with Kerry earlier this summer and he knocked over a brace of frees to squeeze Crokes into the driving seat.

Dara Mullin preceded Walsh’s first point from play with a fine effort at a tight angle, before Davis finally responded through Conor Guilfoyle to leave three points between the teams (0-8 to 1-2) during the interval.

While 11 minutes passed in the second half without a score, Dublin senior hurler Davy Keogh raised the roof off the Donnycarney venue with an outstanding point at the tail end of a strong solo run.

This kept Davis in the hunt for a final spot, but Crokes were quick to reinforce their authority with a routine Walsh free.

Following a slow start, Crokes gained a stranglehold around the middle-third with ex-Sky Blues defender Rory O’Carroll and Craig Dias producing big displays.

Walsh’s seventh point of the tie added additional daylight and when Davis midfielder Ryan Deegan was dismissed for lashing out at direct opponent Ben Shovlin, it effectively left the challengers with an impossible task.

Walsh kicked a sublime point off his right boot as Crokes sought to exploit their numerical advantage and while he was later denied a goal by Robert Crilly, a score from substitute Cian O’Connor put the icing on the cake.

Kilmacud last completed the two in-a-row in the senior championship with a final triumph over Na Fianna in 2005 and it is the Glasnevin men who will once again stand in their way on Sunday week.

The Kilmacud Crokes squad that took on Thomas Davis.

The Kilmacud Crokes squad that took on Thomas Davis.

The Thomas Davis squad that took on Kilmacud Crokes.

The Thomas Davis squad that took on Kilmacud Crokes.

Match file

Scorers - Kilmacud Crokes: S Walsh 0-8 (5f, 1 ‘45’); D O’Brien, D Mullin, S Cunningham, C O’Connor 0-1 each. Thomas Davis: F Murray 1-0; G Carruth, D Keogh, C Guilfoyle 0-1 each.

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; D O’Brien, R McGowan, M Mullin; C O’Shea, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; B Shovlin, C Dias; A Jones, S Walsh, T Fox; H Kenny, D Mullin, S Cunningham. Subs: C O’Connor for Kenny (30-45, blood), S Horan for Jones (48), C O’Connor for Fox (49), C Casey for Kenny (52), A Quinn for Cunningham (59).

THOMAS DAVIS: R Crilly; A Fallon, E Lambert, A Shorten; G Carruth, C Murphy, A Waddick; R Deegan, S Kennedy; S Farrelly, E Conroy, D Keogh; F Murray, E Kirby, C Guilfoyle. Subs: O Kelly for Lambert (37), E O’Toole for Conroy (45), J Lambert for Carruth (50), C Sallier for J Lambert (59).

MENTORS - Kilmacud Crokes: R Brennan, F Kennedy, R Davis, R Ryan, V Mooney. Thomas Davis: C Farrelly, K O’Donovan, D Fairbanks.

REFEREE: D Feeney (Parnell’s).

WIDES - Kilmacud Crokes: 7 (5+2). Thomas Davis: 2 (0+2).

CONDITIONS: Dry and breezy throughout.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes).