Clabby leaves it late for St John’s

Ballinteer St John’s registered their second win of the season in dramatic circumstances as they struck 2-2 in the dying minutes to pip St Jude’s by 3-12 to 1-17 in their Dublin Adult Football League Division 1 South encounter at Marley Park on Saturday afternoon.

After edging Castleknock in Round 6, St John’s were once again on the right side of a tight conclusion with dual player Aodhán Clabby converting a free with the last kick of the game.

It was Clabby that instigated Ballinteer’s spirited conclusion as they trailed by seven points entering added time, plundering 1-1 in quick succession, and that momentum was enhanced even further when Aaron Bradshaw netted to bring the teams level.

There was sufficient time for further drama as Clabby showed nerves of steel when completing the comeback against a shell-shocked Jude’s outfit.

In a tight first half, the teams entered the break deadlocked at 1-5 to 0-8 with Cian Dolan firing home a rebound for Ballinteer’s goal and while they struggled for possession in the second-half, they managed to pull through thanks largely to the displays of wing-back Iain Ó hEithir and midfielder Eoghan Breathnach.

Elsewhere, Kilmacud Crokes finished their campaign on top spot after their 5-12 to 0-12 victory over Lucan Sarsfields at Silver Park while Ballyboden St Enda’s eased to a 1-20 to 1-10 success against Cuala.

AFL1 North: Clontarf 0-14 Skerries Harps 1-13; St Brigid’s 0-2 Na Fianna 1-15; St Maur’s 1-10 St Vincent’s 3-10; Naomh Mearnóg 2-16 Ballymun Kickhams 0-9.

AFL1 South: Cuala 1-10 Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-10; Thomas Davis 0-10 Castleknock 1-12; Ballinteer St John’s 3-12 St Jude’s 1-17; Kilmacud Crokes 5-12 Lucan Sarsfields 0-12.

AFL2 North: Round Towers Lusk 1-7 Whitehall Colmcille 1-11; Fingallians 2-9 Raheny 1-8; St Sylvester’s 3-12 Fingal Ravens 1-7; Naomh Barróg 0-13 Ballyboughal 1-8.

AFL2 South: St Anne’s 0-17 Round Tower Clondalkin 2-13; St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER v Kilmacud Crokes OFF; Naomh Olaf 1-14 Templeogue Synge Street 7-8; Na Fianna 1-8 Scoil Uí Chonaill 0-9