Cian Boyle the star of show for Castleknock as O’Toole’s challenge fades at end in SHC ‘B’ clash

Ciarán Kilkenny got on the scoreboard for the Castleknock hurlers. Pic: Sportsfile

Saturday evening saw the start of the Dublin Senior ‘B’ Hurling Championship as Castleknock made an early positive impression by comfortably defeating O’Toole’s by 2-24 to 0-15 in their Group 3 fixture at Somerton Park.

The final scoreline was slightly harsh on the visiting team, who had battled throughout to stay in contention. However, O’Toole’s challenge wilted in the final quarter as Castleknock finished strongly to prevail by 15 points.

Cian Boyle proved the scorer-in-chief for the winners, amassing a noteworthy 2-13 over the hour, with 2-2 of that coming from open play, while Luke Swan (0-1) and Niall O’Callaghan (0-2) caused numerous headaches for the Larriers defence with their aerial ability.

The work rate of Eoin Sawyer was another key component for a Castleknock team that put daylight between the teams, thanks to the scoring contributions of Luke Whelan, Brian Hughes, Conor Murray, Ciarán Kilkenny and Conal Purcell.

Purcell was one half of a dominant midfield pairing alongside Tom Quinn, while Murray ensured the hosts stayed on the front foot for the large part with a storming display from wing-back.

comfort

Elsewhere in Group Three, Clontarf also enjoyed their home comforts by beating Kilmacud Crokes by 1-20 to 0-16 at St Anne’s Park.

In Group One, Raheny proved too strong for 14-man Crumlin, easing home by 3-19 to 0-13, also in St Anne’s Park, while Ballyboden St Enda’s were equally comfortable in their 0-23 to 1-11 win against Cuala.

The trend of home wins was bucked in Group Two as holders Naomh Fionnbarra succumbed to Na Fianna by 1-16 to 0-11 in The Bogies while Naomh Barróg cruised past Round Tower in Clondalkin.

SHC ‘B’ Group 1: Raheny 3-19 Crumlin 0-12; Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-23 Cuala 1-11.

SHC ‘B’ Group 2: Round Tower C 1-13 Nh Barróg 5-20; Nh Fionnbarra 0-11 Na Fianna 1-16.

SHC ‘B’ Group 3: Clontarf 1-20 Kilmacud Crokes 0-16; Castleknock 2-24 O’Toole’s 0-15.