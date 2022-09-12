Champions Kilmacud Crokes hold off St Vincent’s

Shane Veale (right) in action for Kilmacud Crokes during the Dublin SHC1 Group 2 game against St Vincent’s in Parnell Park. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Dublin SHC1 Group Two

KILMACUD CROKES…………….2-25

ST VINCENT’S…………………..3-18

Kilmacud Crokes produced a strong final-quarter surge at Parnell Park on Saturday to earn victory against St Vincent’s and subsequently finish at the summit of the Dublin Senior One Hurling Championship Group Two table.

On level terms (1-19 to 2-16) with seven minutes of normal time remaining in a compelling encounter, the defending champions outscored their opponents 1-6 to 1-2 to ultimately seal an automatic spot in the competition’s semi-final. While Oisin O’Rorke emerged as scorer-in-chief with a final haul of 0-12, the dynamic duo of Alex Considine and Fergal Whitely also amassed 1-3 apiece.

Despite seeing his side coming up short, John Hetherton produced an exhibition of attacking play and came away with an astonishing personal tally of 3-10 to his name. Although this was their first defeat of the campaign, Vincent’s did enough to claim second place in the group and will take on Na Fianna at the quarter-final stage of the championship.

While a brace of Considine points helped Crokes to open up an early lead of 0-3 to 0-1, Hetherton’s maiden goal on five minutes sparked Vins into life. Alan Moore and Crokes full-forward Ronan Hayes subsequently traded scores, before Considine rattled the opposition net with considerable aplomb in the eighth-minute.

Proinsias de Poire’s charges responded well to this set-back, however, as contributions from James Mulcahy, Hetherton and Moore moved them into the ascendancy just past the first-quarter mark. Fionn Ó Ceallaigh and O’Rorke points got Crokes back on track, only for Hetherton to once again fire beyond the reach of Eddie Gibbons on 21 minutes.

Oisin Lanigan, Hetherton and Rian McBride added scores for the northsiders as the opening period progressed, but Crokes continued to attack with confidence at the opposite end. Supplementing a Dara Purcell effort, the excellent O’Rorke knocked over four points to ensure parity was restored (1-12 to 2-9) in time for the interval.

Although Kilmacud threatened to pull away on the restart with scores from O’Rorke and Whitely, Vins immediately responded through Hetherton and Mulcahy. It was nip and tuck for large stretches from there, with Hetherton’s dead-ball prowess making it difficult for the title-holders to build up a head of steam.

That was until consecutive points from O’Rorke, Whitely and Considine offered the Stillorgan men some breathing space. Hetherton halted this sequence with his eighth free of the action, but a Whitely goal with 57 minutes on the clock left Kilmacud within sight of their fourth straight win in the group.

Even though Hetherton completed his hat-trick in stoppage-time, Michael Roche, Whitely and O’Rorke points (free) propelled Crokes towards a four-point triumph.

Matchfile

Scorers - Kilmacud Crokes: O O’Rorke 0-12 (7f), A Considine, F Whitely 1-3 each, F Ó Ceallaigh 0-3, R Hayes 0-2, D Purcell, M Roche 0-1 each. St Vincent’s: J Hetherton 3-10 (0-8f, 0-1 ’65’), J Mulcahy, A Moore 0-2 each, O Lanigan, B Bolger, R McBride, C McBride 0-1 each.

KILMACUD CROKES: E Gibbons; C Ryan, D Butler, B Sheehy; C Ó Cathasaigh, C Murphy, L O’Loughlin; D Crowe, D Purcell; S Veale, O O’Rorke, F Whitely; F Ó Ceallaigh, R Hayes, A Considine. Subs: B Hayes for Murphy (20), R O’Loughlin for Sheehy (h-t), R Costello for O Ceallaigh (47), M Roche for Veale (56).

ST VINCENT’S: D Perry; E O’Neill, M O’Farrell, B Moorehouse-Carroll; O Lanigan, C Burke, M Sweeney; C Walsh, S Mulcahy; B Bolger, R McBride, J Mulcahy; A Moore, J Hetherton, O Mulcahy. Subs: S Gormley for O’Farrell (26), C McBride for Moore (43), J Walsh for S Mulcahy (45), T Connolly for C Walsh (52), S McCarry for J Mulcahy (57).

MENTORS - Kilmacud Crokes: K Dowling, D McGovern, M Dunne, D Howley, R O’Loughlin. St Vincent’s: P De Poire, C Mac Shealaigh, K Davies, J Quirke, M Clinton.

Referee: M Ryan (St Pat’s, Palmerstown).

WIDES - Kilmacud Crokes: 8 (6+2). St Vincent’s: 3 (2+1).

CONDITIONS: Bright and sunny throughout.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: John Hetherton (St Vincent’s).