Castleknock edge out St Maur’s in thriller

It was another entertaining weekend of action in Division 3 and Division 4 of Dublin's AHL .

Castleknock started and finished strongly to edge St Maur’s by 1-18 to 2-12 in their entertaining Dublin Adult Hurling League Division 3 clash in Rush last Friday.

The victory kept the visitors in touch with leaders Setanta and they served early notice of their intent with Ronan McCann’s goal leaving them well placed at 1-7 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter.

However, a brace of Eoghan Conroy goals brought St Maur’s back into contention before Niall O’Callaghan began to dominate the aerial exchanges for Castleknock, handing his team a much-needed platform.

Darragh O’Connell and Neil Hogan also exerted a strong influence after the break as the visitors prevailed thanks to 11 Cian Boyle points and five points shared by Hogan and Eoin Sawyer.

AHL3: St Maur’s 2-12 Castleknock 1-18; Naomh Mearnóg 0-20 Naomh Olaf 1-16; Clontarf w/o Kilmacud Crokes scr; Fingallians 1-21 Kevins 1-13; Cuala 0-11 Commercials 5-13; Setanta 1-20 Round Towers Clondalkin 1-9.

Brilliant Bray

In AHL4, Bray Emmets continue to thrive as they enjoyed a hard-fought 4-8 to 1-13 victory against Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels in Bray on Sunday morning, completing their eighth successive win in the process.

Cathal Ó Dúlachán was in sparkling form for the winners, finishing the game with 3-1, with Jack Fitzgerald accounting from Bray’s other goal.

The remainder of their scores were shared by Eoin McCormack, Marc Lennon, Sean McDonagh and Padraig Joyce on a morning when John Henderson impressed from the outset for the winners.

Na Fianna remain in second place by virtue of their 2-15 to 0-16 away win at St Peregrine’s while Clanna Gael Fontenoy edged St Vincent’s by 1-11 to 0-12 in their mid-table encounter at Sean Moore Park.

AHL4: St Jude’s v St Mark’s ABANDONED; Bray Emmets 4-8 Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels 1-13; St Peregrine’s 0-16 Na Fianna 2-15; Clanna Gael Fontenoy 1-11 St Vincent’s 0-12.