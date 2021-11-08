Castleknock aiming to take hurling final leap

History will be made next Sunday afternoon as Castleknock take on Kilmacud Crokes in their eagerly anticipated Dublin Senior ‘B’ Hurling Championship final at O’Toole Park.

The decider will represent the first time that the Somerton Park outfit have competed at such an elevated level in terms of championship hurling and manager Emmet Carroll was suitably pleased with the character that his team displayed in edging past Ballyboden St Enda’s at the semi-final stage last Sunday week.

“It was our first time ever to contest a semi-final of the Senior ‘B’ Championship and the conditions were very tough on the day.

“It really could have gone either way and Ballyboden are never an easy team to beat in any championship game.

“Boden scored a penalty late in the game to bring them right back into it and I thought that we recovered really well to finish the game strongly and that was the most encouraging aspect of the performance.

“We were thrilled to progress to the final and I think that the lads are there on merit as they have worked so hard to get the team to this level.

“We have been making incremental progress over a number of years and the standard of the players coming through has certainly improved and we definitely have more depth in our panel than what we had previously.

“There are seven new starters from last year and that is a massive turnaround in one season alone and plenty of these hurlers have come from the 2019 and 2020 minor teams.

“Plenty of these lads have been involved with Dublin development teams and it makes such a big difference to be able to bring in players that have that underage intercounty experience as it makes the transition to senior hurling far easier,” said Carroll.

Certainly, a quick glimpse through the Castleknock panel highlights the young talent at Carroll’s disposal with Cian Boyle, Eoin Sawyer, Conor Chawke and Davy Bohan all more than finding their feet after leaving minor in 2019 while the likes of Conor Murray, Evan McSherry and Luke Swan (inset) have all graduated from the following year’s minors.

Boyle’s scoring exploits have been a feature of Castleknock’s campaign to date with Carroll hopeful that the team can prevail on Sunday, given the carrot of Senior 2 hurling next season.

“It would be great to win and confirm our place in Senior 2 next year as the better the opposition, the quicker you’re likely to improve.

“When I first took over the team, I saw the potential in the club and my aim was for them to maximise their talents.

“Some of the older lads have put in massive work down the years with little tangible reward so it would be great for them to win a championship like this.

“Kilmacud are serious opposition though with a very strong team full of players that are used to winning minor championships but all we can go is to go out and enjoy the occasion, play to our potential and hopefully, the result will take care of itself,” he added.