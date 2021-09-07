Capital couldn’t ask for any more

MICK Bohan came into the room. Deep below the Hogan Stand. There was a kind of a hush.

“Hello folks,” he said as he arrived through the door. The same, friendly greeting as last year. And the three years before that.

Jackie Cahill of the LGFA guided him to the table. And the recorders were switched on.

The game not long over. The Dubs beaten. A result that would shock the country. Thoughts spinning in his head. Heart aching. Emotions all over the shop.

“How are the players?,” came a question from the gathering.

“Don’t know,” replied Mick. “I haven’t seen them yet.”

But his thoughts were just for them. Upset that their season had ended this way. And, perhaps for some, their years in the Dublin jersey.

“This is not the ending you would have hoped for such players,” he reasoned.

Yet, for Mick, it’s not all about the result. It never was. It’s how you play the game that matters most.

He often talks of Dublin’s 2019 All-Ireland final win against Galway in the rain. “It was nice to win. Of course it was. But we didn’t play well that day. And the players were so disappointed with the performance.”

wisdom

He is a man who follows the advice of Rudyard Kipling. “If you can meet with triumph and disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same.”

His wisdom tells him that the biggest game of all is played out well away from the pitch. On the long and winding road. Of life.

“Sport is so much more than just the game. And, over the years, we have been so proud to have represented the city. These players are heroines of this city.” added Bohan (pictured)

“I have been so lucky to have been involved with this group. And whatever we, as a management group, have given to the players, they have given us so much more.

“Sport teaches us lessons for life. That’s the important thing. And, as players and management, we’ll learn from today and take from it into the future. Into our own everyday lives.

“I take my hat off to Meath. We have no complaints. They were outstanding. And that’s what sport should be about.

“That’s the lessons for the kids of this country. To have ambition. To set yourself a goal. To go after it with hard work. That’s what Meath did. And that’s a lesson that everybody can take from today. For the sports arena, and for life itself. Anything is possible if you work hard enough. If you put in the effort.”

Earlier, the afternoon sun had shone on the Clonliffe Road. The flower baskets on the lampposts were blooming.

People on the roadway were patting the Garda horses, and cheering both teams as they arrived at the stadium to the sound of the Garda motorbike sirens around 3.0.

For the players, that must be one of the great highlights on All-Ireland final day. To be coming up to Croke Park on the team bus. The blue lights flashing.

The fine weather had everybody in good form. And in their colours. The Royals had arrived in their thousands.

And the Dubs. On the march again. Following The Jackies’ Army.

The Hill was open. And the Dubs looking on soon knew that the champions were in a game.

And what a spectacle themselves and the Royals produced. An absorbing, thrilling contest. That was in doubt till its last breath.

Those who go to the Hill know their football. Just like those who used to stand on the old Kop at Anfield, and were quick to applaud the opposition for a good performance.

And it was the same tune on Blueberry Hill on Sunday evening. The Dubs hailing Meath’s excellence. They couldn’t have played any better.

And as the Dubliners said. And said often. “Meath were brillo.”

And so was their manager, Eamonn Murray. As he came into the press room, he didn’t have the appearance of a man that had just won the Lotto. He was just happy. Quietly happy. For the parish. For the Royal County of Meath.

He was just after producing a managerial masterclass. But he gave the impression of somebody who turns up to open the gates and switch off the lights.

“To be honest, I didn’t have to do much at all,” he offered.

He wanted others to savor the success. “They were the ones that put in the work. Those with me on the management team. And the players.

“The players worked so hard for each other. We never questioned that we couldn’t do it.”

competitive

So many others did. Wandering up to the ground before the game, some were wondering could Meath give the Dubs a game. Could they make it a competitive final.

They managed to do a bit more than that. And they wrote a chapter with ink that will forever be inscribed in green and gold.

“This is a great day. And not only for Meath. But for the game. And for sport. This is a victory for everybody. For local radio. For the local papers,” declared Eamonn.

He looked up from the table. Spotted Jimmy Geoghegan of the Chronicle and said:

“This one’s for you, Jimmy.”