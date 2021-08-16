Camogie: Cloghran showpiece produces a classic tie

Lucan Sarsfield's Jenny Ryan gathers the sliothar as Raheny's Keelin Lambert and Sophie Langan close in during the Dublin Camogie Inter 2 Cup at St Annes Park. Photo: Frank McGrath

DAVE Byrne is a mentor with Lucan Sarsfield. He appreciates the value of sport.

On a beautiful summer’s night last month in St Anne’s Park, Lucan were beaten. But, to Dave, that didn’t matter.

It was all about the big picture. Getting people playing sport. Keeping them in the boots.

As he looked out onto the Raheny pitch that evening, he remarked: “So much credit is due to the players. Of both sides.

“They are the ones that put in the work. Giving their commitment, week after week. Going out onto the pitch to try and give their best.

“These are the players that inspire young girls to take up sport. And to stick with it,” stated Dave, who added:

“Anybody watching a game like that could not but be impressed. The Lucan and Raheny players deserve so much praise.”

For Dave, it’s never about the result. And with wise people like him on the sideline, sport will always be the winner.

He had another match to savour last week. The Go-Ahead Inter 2 Adult Cup final. Which brought a big crowd to Cloghran.

And they were all applauding at the finish. Doffing their hats to both sides, Whitehall Colmcille and Lucan.

Lucan won, 0-11 to 1-5. But, as Dave would say, that’s not really the point. It was the effort that both teams put into it that really counted.

It turned into a thriller. Nothing between them as they came to the last bend. Outstanding defending saw Lucan home. And the excellent goalkeeping of Alicia Rooney.

Ollie Mahon, Aisling O’Toole and Jo Mahon manage the side with Dave. And both clubs raised the roof when Brendan Cooper presented the trophy to Lucan centre half-back and captain Niamh Power.

As Brendan remarked, it had been a memorable match. And a terrific competition. Three teams were tied at the top of the table – Raheny, Lucan and Whitehall. In the semi-finals, Lucan defeated Raheny, while Whitehall overcame Naomh Olaf.

Whitehall have the brilliant Kate Mulvey. She scored the only goal the other night. Shaunagh Harte’s finishing was as sharp as a tack.

There’s not many better finishers from the placed ball than Lucan’s Jenny Ryan, while Emer Keenan’s know-how is always worth a pocket of points. Emer lifted the Kay Mills Cup on the steps of the Hogan.

Both sides will meet again in the Championship. It will be another match that will light up the stage.

*****************************************************

UP in the land of The Bogies, she has long been proclaimed ‘The Queen of the Parish.’ And ‘The Pride of the Barrs.’

Siobhán Kehoe (right) played for the Dublin senior team. Turning up week after week. Season after season . To her, success was not measured in silver and gold but in pulling on the Dublin jersey.

She retired from the senior team but this term she put on the county boots once more. For the Intermediate side.

Her presence has been much valued. Helping the young team to retain their All-Ireland Intermediate Championship status. She brings such a depth of experience to the group.

Siobhán’s guile and craft inspires those around her. She glides along the forward division, bringing a colleague into the play with a simple pass. Or an encouraging word.

“It’s great to have a player of Siobhán’s quality with us,” remarks Dublin Intermediate manager Dave Dunning.

“She brings so much quality to the side. But it’s about much more than that. I have seen her at the training sessions talking to players, giving them little tips and advice.

“Having a player like Siobhán has been brilliant for us. A team always benefits when they have a player of such experience.

“It’s not all that often where you see a senior inter-county player coming back to play at Intermediate level, so full credit to her.

“She is so respected. All the players look up to her. She is such a genuine person. W e feel blessed to have her.”

********************************************************

A NEW podcast starts today – The Tesco Player Welfare series. It runs for seven weeks. Every Tuesday, a new episode will be released.

The series will cover all aspects of sport. Dealing with issues on and off the field. There will be guest speakers each week. The opening episode features Lynne Cantwell and Nora Stapleton.

Lynne is the High Performance Manager with South African Women’s Rugby, while Nora is the Women in Sport Lead with Sport Ireland. The duo will discuss the importance of organised sport. How it brings structure and discipline to people’s lives.

They’ll focus on lifelong participation in sport. What turns people away. And how to keep them coming back in through the door.

They’ll also dwell on getting the balance right between a competitive and fun environment. And the role of coaches in creating the right environment. One that keeps young players enjoying their sport. And ensures that they look forward to the next game. And the next training session.

Keeping young girls involved in sport has been a subject that has been running for quite some time.

Imagine how many dreams began with Kellie Harrington’s gold. One of the speakers in the coming weeks will be Rena Buckley. Who has quite a collection of gold herself – 18 All-Ireland medals, no less. Details on the podcast series on www.camogie.ie.