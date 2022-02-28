Camogie: Young Dubs do the city proud in minor clash with Galway

The minor sides of Dublin and Galway played out an entertaining game at Abbotstown on Sunday.

The Tesco Minor ‘A’ Championship took place at chilly Abbotstown on Sunday afternoon. Galway won, 1-17 to 1-5. The scoreboard was unkind on the Dubs.

Mattie Kenny was in the stand. His daughter, Hayley, was Galway’s right corner-back. Joe Rabbitte’s daughter, Olwen, was Galway’s centre half-forward.

In the first half, Olwen went off on a solo run that spanned the length of the N17. Her day was cut short by injury. A pity.

Carlow’s Garvan Weir was also in the audience. For so long, the heartbeat of Éire Óg’s engine room. His daughter, Cara, of Lucan Sarsfields, is doing him proud.

On an adjoining pitch, Lancashire were playing Longford in Division 3B of the National Hurling League. Longford won, 1-26 to 3-11. Lancashire were being managed by Stan Murray-Hession. His brother, Hilary, the prince of goalkeepers, of Syls and the Fingal, was out supporting.

Dublin also felt the encouragement of the crowd on their backs. Zara Thorne was one of the best players on the pitch. She showed energy and her distribution was as sharp as the breeze.

One of the highlights of the contest was a first-half catch and turn from Dublin’s Sinead Daly. As she sprinted away from the cover, she was fouled. She converted the free herself at the road end. She is the most accomplished of free-takers.

Dublin midfielder Leonie Power landed a gem of a free before the interval.

Dublin were unlucky not to have scored a goal or two in each half. There were a cluster of mighty scrambles on the edge of Eyre Square.

Yet, in attack, Galway were fleet of foot. They constantly ran at the home defence. Half-forward Niamh McInerney was electric in possession.

There was a real zest to the hour. There wasn’t a second to admire the stitching on the sliotar. One hurley was broken, and in the second half, near the Galway goal, a mini scrum developed that wouldn’t have looked out of place in Lansdowne Road.

Galway had the advantage at the break, 0-8 to 0-3. But three minutes into the second period, Dublin got their goal. Hannah Gibbs sent in a delivery and Ashling Nyhan put it in the letter-box.

Galway’s response was decisive. They struck for a collection of quick-fire points that had the scoreboard twinkling. And it was Aoibheann Barry who enhanced their tally with a goal, following Alannah Fahy’s pass.

Yet, once again, the young Dubs left it all out there. They gave it their all for the management team of John O’Connell, Donal Ryan, Thomas Gleeson and Sandra Tarr.

The mentors hailed the commitment of the squad. Just like last season when Dublin pushed Cork all the way in the All-Ireland semi-final.

On Sunday, as they left the pitch, they were greeted by a standing ovation. The great Brian Talty, a Tuam star, looked on. And joined in the applause.

Coaching philosophers have wisdom

Paul O’Connell used to get very nervous before an international. The nerves would start on a Monday. And he’d be flat in the match on Saturday.

He said it to Joe Schmidt one day. Schmidt told him all we can do is try and be our best for the next minute. To do our best in the next situation that we find ourselves in.

Paul said that pearl of wisdom helped him enormously. On Newstalk the other night, Johnny Giles was talking about Matt Busby, his old manager at Manchester United.

“He had remarkable patience. He never got upset after matches. He just said, ‘see you all on Monday’.”

There’s sure to be many wise words shared at the inaugural Leinster Camogie Coaching Academy which begins on March 12. Sixteen coaches will take part, including from Dublin clubs Na Fianna, St Maur’s, Na Gaeil Óga and Clanna Gael Fontenoy.

All aspects will be covered. Topics, on and off the pitch. Leinster Camogie chairperson Linda Kenny welcomes the initiative. “It’s an excellent opportunity for coaches across the province to develop and reach their coaching potential.”



Deserved success on the road will instil belief

There’s nothing like a win to lift the day. Dublin beat Offaly in Moneygall in their second game in Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland National League.

It was 1-12 to 0-2 to the Dubs. And a victory that was well-deserved. The previous week, Dublin had lost to All-Ireland champions Galway in Grangegorman.

A testing start to business. But Dublin produced some good pockets in that game. Which filled manager Adrian O’Sullivan with encouragement.

Dublin will now travel to Tipperary the weekend after next and they’ll conclude the group at home to Down.

Like she did against Galway, Castleknock’s Aisling O’Neill had a brilliant game. She scored Dublin’s goal, helping them to lead by 1-6 to 0-1 at half-time.

Aisling Maher also made a generous donation, while Kerrie Finnegan made a valuable impact, as did skipper Hannah Hegarty.

Na Fianna’s Elyse Jamieson-Murphy is also flourishing. She showed excellent form in last season’s Dublin senior championship.

One of her best games was on the Mobhi Road in a thrilling draw against Lucan Sarsfields. It was Lucan’s Emma Flanagan who scored the golden point that kept the Dubs on the top floor last summer against Waterford, and a result like this will instil confidence.

In defence, Naomh Olaf’s Christine Shanahan is earning top notices for her solid contributions. She doesn’t have to look far for advice; Eve O’Brien and Muireann Kelleher bring vast experience to the full-back line.

“It was a very good display,” noted Dublin camogie chairman Karl O’Brien.

“The side played very well. With the wind and against the wind. Overall, it was a very sound performance.”

A win on the road always adds an extra spoon of sugar to the tea, and the news was also bright from Carlow as Dublin overcame the hosts 3-7 to 0-7 in Division 3 of the league.