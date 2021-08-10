Camogie: Muireann is a valued presence for Dublin 

MUIREANN Kelleher brings more than craft to the Dublin jersey. There’s a deep resolve in the timber.

A will to win. The desire to chase every ball. And make every tackle. To never stop until the last bell rings.

She impressed in the Dublin defence this term. As the county retained their top-flight ticket in both League and Championship.

Overcoming Waterford ensured their place in Division 1. It was close and tense. And so was their game against Down.

Dublin travelled to Newry and earned a narrow victory against an ever-improving Down side. It was a result that saw the Dubs hold on tight to their All-Ireland Senior Championship ranking.

Two such significant wins injects a helping of belief to the county. That the team can carve out results when it matters most.

Possessing a performer of Muireann’s calibre and experience is especially valued on such days.

It’s her third year in the jersey now. She came in just after the spell of David Herity. The former Kilkenny All-Ireland winning goalkeeper who guided Dublin to the All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final.

Mayo’s Frank Browne then took up the baton. And Frank was followed by John Treacy and Willie Braine.

Muireann is hoping that Adrian O’Sullivan and his crew can see Dublin keep climbing the mountain.

“It was a new management set-up, and things always take a while to gel. We didn’t get the start we wanted in the League, but, thankfully, we managed to get that win against Waterford.”

Retaining their Division 1 and Senior Championship status has lifted morale.

“Competing at the top level is so important for Dublin. It’s so competitive now, but that’s where we want to be. It’s a big boost and hopefully now we can push on. And try to get that consistency.”

She welcomes the change in the camogie landscape. The new rules have been a friend to the sport.

“The game is much better now,” she states. “There’s more of a flow to it.

“The rules that have been put in place have helped. There’s no doubt about that. It’s a much improved spectacle. It’s a better game to play in. And to watch.

“The players are in the gym. There’s no point in doing all that work if you can’t bring it out onto the pitch.

“Players are getting stronger and stronger. They are doing their strength and conditioning. And players welcome the improved physical nature of the game.

“Contact is a very important aspect of the sport. It needed to be recognised over the years. And thankfully now it has.”

******************************************************************

THE opening day of this year’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship told Dublin a lot.

They were away to Cork. At a sun-splashed Páirc Uí Rinn. Cork – one of the camogie heavyweights.

Muireann Kelleher got a close-up view of their quality. “Cork are one of the big three in camogie,” she acknowledges.

“They are such an top-class side. And from our point of view, it’s good that we get to play against such top teams.”

The match was played at the old Flower Lodge. The home of Cork Hibernians. Dave Bacuzzi had successful days there.

They said the surface was the best in the League of Ireland, and, all these years later, on a sweltering summer afternoon, Cork’s pace was burning the turf.

Dublin weren’t given much hope heading to Leeside, but they emerged with much credit. They enjoyed some god spells in the hour.

“We can only learn from such games. Playing teams like Cork improves us as players,” reflects Muireann.

“Cork are such a highly-rated side. They have so much experience. It’s always a big test when you play a team like that, but those are the matches that show us the aspect of our game we need to work on to get better.

“It’s all about focusing on our own game. Working hard to make our performance better. And playing strong sides like Cork shows us the standard we have to strive towards.”

*********************************************************

THE sun came out at the Trinity Sports Ground in Santry on Saturday afternoon. Just as the final whistle blew. The Dublin players were smiling.

They had retained their status in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship. Dave Dunning’s team beat Carlow 4-11 to 2-9, avoiding a relegation play-off.

Dublin had lost handsomely to Meath and Galway. But as the Dubs’ manager remarked: “This was always the match we were focusing on to retain our status.”

Carlow had also lost heavily to Meath and Galway. They showed plenty of spirit here. Soaking their bright-coloured jerseys in sweat.

They had a noted forward in Katie Garry Murphy. She’s a player that’s prepared to forage for the sliotar deep in the nettles. Anytime she got on the ball, the Dubs had reason to worry.She scored both their goals, one in each half.

Carlow had their good moments. But what would have pleased the Dublin management most was that anytime the visitors made a promising spurt, the Dubs quickly found the answers. With a pocket of points, or even a goal.

As the hour progressed, Dublin’s link play became even better. They were spreading the ball wide. Like a scoop of jam and cream on a heated scone.

Ciara Holland’s early goal helped the hosts lead at half-time, 1-6 to 1-3. Within seconds of the restart, the inspirational Siobhán Kehoe got Dublin’s second goal. And further goals from Kehoe and Holland cemented the triumph.