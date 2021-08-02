Camogie: Dublin resolve maintains top-flight status

THE Gloria Gaynor game. Dublin up in Down, high stakes in Newry.

The last match in Group 2 of the All-Ireland Senior Championship. The button of the lift to the basement only a couple of clicks away.

The loser would get an unwanted ticket to the relegation play-off. And, not surprisingly, the fixture carried all the intrigue and tension of the poker table.

There was little between the teams. The importance of the occasion weighing heavily on every touch.

It was not a day for writing poetry. In games like this, it’s the hard yards that bring in the hay.

In a contest of admirable endeavor, clear-cut chances were rare. The red and black nets of Páirc Esler waited patiently for a jackpot shot. It came just on closing time.

And there couldn’t be a more appropriate scorer. Aisling Maher. How much has she given to the Dublin jersey. The St Vincent’s artist produced her All-Star moment just when Dublin needed it most.

She has poured her heart into club and county. She battled back from a broken leg after falling off her bike on wet leaves.

Saturday night, amid the Mountains of Mourne, turned all the lonely rehab hours to gold.

Síle Nic Coitir was in the commentary box with Jerome Quinn. She gave her Player of the Match award to Aisling Carolan. The pride of the Navan Road, and another performer who has given years to the county.

“She showed such leadership,” noted Síle. “And you can’t buy leadership.”

It was a hard hour at the office. For both teams. Down had more chances. But the Dubs stuck in there.

They showed resolve. They chased every crumb. Just like Down.

At pitchside, there was an advert for the Newry Reporter. Its pages will salute the efforts of both counties.

Relief, and jubilation, for the Blues at the end – 1-9 to 0-11. Retaining their Senior Championship status.

But they spared a thought, a few of them, for Down. After the season they have had, they don’t deserve to leave the Boardroom.

But with one more song to play, they are still on the dance floor.

It was a Jimmy Keaveney moment. When Jimmy scored a goal in front of the Hill, he reacted with all the excitement of a man who was about to go into the kitchen to put on the kettle.

And so it was with Aisling Maher. She plays with the same club as the great man did. And her reaction to the most important moment of Dublin’s season came straight from Jimmy’s copybook.

Her goal saw her control the bouncing sliotar with one touch. She then caught it and drove it to the net. One, two, three O’Leary. Like another Marino maestro. Denise herself.

Aisling didn’t celebrate. She ran back to her position. With the unspoken message that there’s still work to do here. Her example making words redundant.

“She delivered at the crucial time,” said Dublin’s manager, Adrian O’Sullivan (right) to Jerome Quinn. “That’s what the great players do. That’s why she’s our All-Star forward.”

It was Niamh Gannon who supplied the pass. Earlier, Niamh had made a catch that belonged at Lord’s. Another pocket of skill in the match came late on from Down’s Lauren Clarke, who made room in a phone box with a side-step that belonged in Riverdance.

They are the moments that get children off the couch and into their back garden. And as long as people like Aisling Maher play the game, the city streets will be teeming with kids who want to play for Dublin.

And maybe, someday, get to see their mural on a wall near Croke Park.

Just like Jimmy.

​​​​​​Galway produce commanding performance

On the way to Santry last Saturday afternoon, there was a poster of Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington in Fairview. Dublin were hosting Galway in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship at the Trinity Sports Centre.

Mike Ryan was the referee. From Tipp. He must have wondered how things were going at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The planes were coming in to land from an overcast sky. Among the crowd on the terrace was Fergus McNally of St Jude’s, the Republic of Ireland Kit Man.

Cathal Murray was managing Galway. He manages the seniors too. Many of the players on view here would be comfortable on the main stage.

Galway won. In convincing fashion – 2-16 to 0-6. Galway’s defence was so secure that the Dubs found it hard to cross the Corrib. Siobhán Kehoe was in attack for Dublin. Anytime she gets on the ball, the chandeliers began to twinkle.

Dublin’s Niamh Comerford excelled on the placed ball. Home centre half-back, Molly O’Neill, impressed, as did full-back, Lauren Robinson.



* * * * * * * * * * * *

Galway are a high calibre side. Their brilliant duo, Mairead Dillon and Aine Keane, got their goals against Dublin.

Blues boss, Dave Dunning, knew that the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship terrain was never going to be a comfortable journey.

“It was always going to be an uphill struggle for us,” he reflected after Saturday’s defeat. “This is a very young Dublin side. But we are learning.

“We have only been together 14 weeks. Last week against Meath, we had 11 players making their championship debuts. And today we introduced a couple of more players for their championship debuts.

“Galway are quality. Just like Meath were. We know this championship is a high standard.

“Yet the spirit is good in the camp. I can’t fault the effort of the girls. And we’ll go again next week against Carlow.”