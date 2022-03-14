Camogie: Down match will be first time Dublin have played at Croke Park since 2011

Dublin’s senior camogie team should take confidence from last weekend’s four-point defeat to high-flying Tipperary.

MIXED views on the bus from Tipp on Saturday evening. Dublin manager Adrian O’Sullivan took the call as the rain lashed down on the road back to the city.

Tipperary 1-12, Dublin 1-8. Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland National League. Tipp began with a sprint, but Dublin worked their way into the game. And finished with plenty of credit on the phone.

“We are disappointed in one way but happy in another,” reflected O’Sullivan.

“We felt in some ways that we left the game behind us. It was definitely in the melting pot with 10 minutes to go.

“We created several chances, including goal opportunities, but we didn’t take them. And that’s the crucial thing. At this level, you have to take them.

“If you want to get over the line in tight matches, you have to make the best of the chances that come your way.”

Tipp had two wins from two going into the fixture. Both by handsome margins. This was, by far, their closest tie of the campaign.

It’s a performance that will put another ounce of confidence in the Dublin tank ahead of the Down game in Croke Park on Sunday.

“There were many aspects of our play that we were very pleased with,” noted O’Sullivan. “It was a good display from the team.

“The girls put in a massive effort. They really played well. As a management, we are proud of the effort the players put in. That’s why it’s disappointing we didn’t get anything out of it. They would have deserved to have taken something from it.”

Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney praised Dublin’s display.

“They gave us a real test. I was impressed with Dublin. They worked very hard out there,” he said.

The news that Sunday’s clash will be played in Croke Park lifted the group.

“It’s brilliant to be playing there,” added O’Sullivan.

“We have a very young team. Many of them have never played in Croke Park, so it’s going to be a big occasion for them.

“It’s been many years since the Dublin senior camogie team last played there, so it’s nice to be going back. Hopefully playing there will help our players drive on to play there again in the future.”

The last time the Dublin senior camogie team played in Croke Park was in February 2011. It was a league game against Kilkenny. And it was Denis Murphy’s first game as manager.

Murphy had a good spell with the team. And he came very close to getting them to an All-Ireland championship semi-final.

O’Sullivan is hoping there will be a large Dublin support.

“It would be great to see that. The squad put just as much effort into it as the other flagship sides,” he said.

“The Dublin Camogie Board are putting in a lot of work promoting the fixture, so it would be terrific to get a big Dublin following out. It would be lovely for the players to hear the cheers coming from the Hill.”

Jerseys on the line for juvenile teams

A BIG day this Sunday. The Dubs are back in Croke Park. They’ll play Down in Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland National League (1.45).

The match is part of a double-header. Dessie’s Dubs will meet Donegal in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League at 3.45.

Dublin camogie officials are hoping to see large support. “It would be great to see a big crowd there,” remarks Dublin camogie chairman Karl O’Brien.

The decision has been made to postpone all Dublin camogie matches on Sunday. “It’s the ideal opportunity to bring young players along to cheer on the seniors. It will be a good day out. And they’ll get to see what a magnificent venue Croke Park is.”

The Dublin Camogie Board are running a competition for all juvenile teams that attend. The prize is a set of O’Neill’s juvenile jerseys.

Send a picture of your team in Croke Park cheering on the girls to pro.dublin@camogie.ie before 10pm next Monday (March 21). All entries will be put into a hat and the winner will be drawn out at the next county board meeting.

Down duel offers shot at further progression

THE Ragg. The home of Tipp camogie. The weather was frowning. The wind a-howling.

It was Tipp’s third successive win in Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League. Dublin will take much from their own performance. The Dubs defended well. Muireann Kelleher didn’t put a toe wrong.

Emma Flanagan was at midfield. She ran to the Rock of Cashel and back. In attack, Kerrie Finnegan brings conviction and craft. On 22 minutes, she rattled the milk bottles at the back of the Premier net.

Her fellow forward Aisling O’Neill has enjoyed a fruitful season. She impressed the first day out against the All-Ireland champions Galway at Grangegorman.

She carried on that form against Offaly, and again last Saturday she earned her supper, capping her contribution with a daisy of a point. Jody Couch also sent over an elegant email.

Aisling Maher provided another tidy collection. The All-Star. A heartbeat of the side. Like Róisín Baker.

The Tipperary Camogie Board provided a live stream of the game. The honest endeavour of the Dubs was there for all to see.

They’ll conclude their Group 1 journey this Sunday. On the biggest stage of them all. Down are in town. Both counties have one win from three.

Manager Adrian O’Sullivan can see progress. For long stretches they competed well against Galway, and they went close to securing something from Saturday’s test against a side that are likely to feature prominently in the weeks and months ahead. Sandwiched between those two matches was a comprehensive win in Offaly.

“One of the most pleasing things is that so many of our young players have stepped up to senior inter-county level and have done well,” relates O’Sullivan.

Leaving the Jones’s Road on Sunday with the win would cheer up the old city. And lift the mood for the championship.