Camogie: A beautiful day for Dublin as they return to the big stage

20 March 2022; Aisling O'Neill of Dublin attempts to block the shot of Dearbhla Magee of Down using her hands during the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 match between Dublin and Down at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Early Sunday brunch. The Dubs were back in town. A friendly Garda tipped his hat.

A walk through singer Tony Christie’s ‘Avenues and Alleyways’. And, suddenly, the tall floodlights filled the sky.

A garden had the Dublin flags and the green of St Patrick side-by-side. A cat stretched out on the pavement. Like TJ Reid. A couple of dogs jumped up on walls to see what all the excitement was about.

The Dublin senior camogie team hadn’t driven down the Clonliffe Road in eleven years. Behind the stadium, there’s a house that bears the name ‘Rising Sun.’

And it was appropriate for the day that was in it. U2’s Beautiful Day blasted out from the tannoy.

Upstairs in the Press Room, Coman Goggins walked in. He still looks fit enough to out-run David Gillick.

Mick Dunne’s picture is up on the wall. How proud he would have been to have seen his daughter, Eileen, as the Grand Marshall of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Laois.

In his programme notes, the Dublin Camogie Chairman, Karl O’Brien, recalled the last time the Dublin senior team graced the hallowed turf. February 2011, with Denis Murphy in charge.

In front of the Cusack Stand, there was a flag with the Ukrainian colours. The grounds staff were busy tending to centre court.

The Green Acre suited the Dubs. And they grew into the match, taking a handsome collection of points from play to earn their second win in Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland National League, overcoming Down by 1-13 to 0-6.

There’s pace in the side. Youth and experience, too. Dublin’s Central Station contains much wisdom – Eve O’Brien, Hannah Hegarty, Emma Flanagan, Niamh Gannon and Aisling Maher.

The mood was upbeat at the end. Outside on the Jones’s Road, a lone piper played a lament. But that was for the Scots.

Down in the Press Room, underneath the Cusack Stand, the Dublin manager, Adrian O’Sullivan, came in with a pep in his step.

He reflected on the excitement of the day. And the build-up that was in the camp during the week.

“We were nervous coming into the game, to be honest. We have a lot of young players on the team,” he said.

“Yet, during the week, we didn’t want to play down the fact that we were playing in Croke Park. Why would you want to knock the excitement out of the players?

“But on the bus coming to the ground, the decibel levels were certainly high. There was a lot of nerves on the bus, plenty of excited chatter.

“And, maybe, the tension showed early on. It took us a while to get into a flow. But, ultimately, I think we controlled the game for the most part. And, overall, it was a composed, mature performance.

“Given the week that was in it, we were stressing the importance of producing a performance. And they gave a performance, so we were all very happy with that.”

A positive league showing lifts mood

AS they left the pitch, the Dubs got quite the ovation. The perfect venue to conclude the Spring Tour. The big stage, in their hometown.

“We can take a lot from the League campaign,” mused Dublin boss Adrian O’Sullivan following Sunday’s win over Down in Croke Park.

“We would have placed ourselves in the same bracket as Down and Offaly. In the same peloton, if you like, chasing the leading pack.

“Our aim was to come out on top of that little group of three, and we have done that. Then our other ambition was to perform well against Galway and Tipperary. We did well against Galway the first day in Grangegorman, although the score-line got a bit away from us in the end.

“And I felt we performed well against Tipperary away last week.

“When we saw how close Tipperary pushed Galway on Saturday, that also gave us a bit of a boost going into today’s match because we were certainly in the mix against Tipp.

“So, overall, it’s been a positive league for us. I think we have progressed. We are a young side. “We’ll look forward to the championship now.”

Blues enjoy experience of playing at Croker

DOWN had Niamh Mallon in their attack. So good that she has been nominated for an All-Star.

Dublin’s All-Star is Aisling Maher. The last one secured by the county in 2017. Aisling had never played in the big garden before. She looked so at ease on the green, green grass of home.

Dublin turned the fixture into an occasion. After the game, they took their reserved seats in the Lower Cusack to watch Dessie’s Dubs. As they did so, the applause rang in their ears.

Earlier, down on the sideline, the players posed for pictures with family and friends. The team had arrived at the ground at 12.30 for the 1.45 throw-in. Their O’Grady bus sweeping in under the Cusack.

They put on their shooting boots. There was a good spread of scores from play. Right half-back Róisín Baker struck a peach. Niamh Gannon was on form. One of three Gannon sisters in blue, Aisling and Claire. The brilliant Couch sisters, Gaby and Jody, were also on duty.

Dublin played into the Davin End in the first half. The sun in their eyes. The victory in their sights. They led by eight points to three at the break.

Aisling O’Neill got the Dublin goal on 48 minutes. A dipping strike from the shadow of the Hogan. She has had a league season to remember, a gifted corner-forward of nimble balance who can turn sharply on a Euro.

One of Dublin’s most distinguished camogie clubs, Good Counsel, was represented splendidly by left half-back Emma O’Byrne. Counsel sailing out with Liffey Gaels now.

Muireann Kelleher was supreme at the back. Emma Flanagan put in the miles. And the blocks. Dublin’s work rate created the chances and the feel-good factor of promising days ahead. And the music of The Sunday Game.

“I feel our style of play will be suited to the dry ground, the fast ball,” stated Dublin boss, Adrian O’Sullivan, the scent of the championship filling the room.