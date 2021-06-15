Cabra celebrate prized awards 

WINNING friends. Just as important as winning matches. It’s been a way of life on the homely streets of Cabra.

Naomh Fionnbarra have been at the centre of the parish since 1945. And their bond with the locals is as strong as ever.

This summer, good news came through the letter box. The club have won a Dublin Bus Community Spirit Award. Saluting the work they do in the area.

They have also been winning on the pitch. The prized double shortened the winter. And lifted the spirits during Lockdown.

First home was the Dublin Senior Hurling B Championship title. And a few days later saw the arrival of the Dublin Intermediate Football Championship.

And as the doors open again, and the smell of wintergreen returns, the echo of the achievement continues to instill confidence for the months ahead.

The Summer Camps will see the next generation take their first steps into fitting into the famous jersey. They’ll all look to emulate Anthony Costello, who gave so much to the club.

Last month, a bench was unveiled in his honour at his beloved Bogies. He would have been proud by the way in which the double-winning players applied themselves. “It’s a unique double,” explains Séamas McGrattan. “Most of the players play both hurling and football. 12 of them started in both finals.”