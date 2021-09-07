Brides keen to start

Naomh Olaf manager Michael Brides is anticipating a tough assignment for his team when they host St Mary’s Saggart in the opening round of the Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior 2 Football Championship at Páirc Uí Bhriain on Sunday morning.

The former Cavan and St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh star has amassed considerable knowledge and appreciation of club football in the county in recent years and is expecting AFL3 winners St Mary’s to be a tough nut to crack at the weekend.

“You only have to look at St Mary’s record this year and you understand what a strong team they are.

“They haven’t lost this year and have a settled look about them and when they came under pressure last week in the league final, they regrouped very impressively to pull away from Donabate in the second half.

“They have some very talented players in their ranks and also have the confidence and momentum that an unbeaten run can give a team so we will be giving their challenge the respect it deserves.

illusions

“What we all understand is that there are no easy matches in this championship and if you are not right on the day, such is the standard in SFC2 that you’re not going to win.

“We’re under no illusions that we are placed in a very challenging group alongside Fingal Ravens, St Mary’s and Parnells and in reality, there is very little to separate all four teams,” he added.

Brides’ thoughts on the group are mirrored by those on the championship in general with some top quality teams hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners Cuala.

“It is a very good standard and there are plenty of teams in SFC2 that would more than hold their own in other senior championships around the country.

“Of course, Cuala are there but they are not on their own and there are serious teams like St Sylvester’s, Templeogue Synge Street, Naomh Mearnóg and St Brigid’s who have plenty about them and will have strong expectations of doing well this year.

“The big thing for us is that it gives us a chance to see where we are as a team against some really strong teams and we’re really looking forward to starting next weekend,” he added.