Brennan: ‘I had the distinction of being sent off and carried off in one match’

THE sun is shining in Marlay Park. The children are playing among the daffodils.

Inside the front door of the Ballinteer St John’s clubhouse there is a room packed with items for Ukraine.

Along the corridor there is the Irish school, Naíonra Dhún Droma, the gym, plus several other rooms. Upstairs, there’s an Active Retirement Group attending a talk. In the bar there’s people enjoying their morning coffee. And the banter.

The building is at the hub of the community. So many activities take place here. Morning, noon and night. Kieran Brennan takes care of them all. In that easy, unfussy way of his.

He chats about his days in Laois. And the rise of St Joseph’s. They were a junior team when he was growing up. He played on the side that won five Laois Senior Football Championship titles.

They also reached two Leinster finals, losing to the famed St Vincent’s team in 1975 and to Walsh Island, and the great Matt Connor, in ’78.

Nominated

Kieran lost the 1964 Leinster Minor final to Offaly. By a point. He played for the Laois senior footballers from 1966 till 1978. He played against every county in the country. Quite a feat.

He was nominated for an All-Star. He played for Leinster in the Railway Cup. A team decorated with the Dubs of the 70’s - Cullen, O’Driscoll, Kelleher, Mullins, Doyle, Hanahoe, Hickey, Keaveney and O’Toole. “The Railway Cup meant a lot back then,” he reflects.

In ’85, Laois reached the Leinster final. Against Kevin Heffernan’s Dublin. “I remember John O’Leary making two vital saves,” recalls Kieran. “I remember talking to Kevin Heffernan after that game. You could only learn from listening to a man like that.”

The following year was one to cherish. With Kieran as manager, Laois were the Division 1 National League champions. Coming from Division 3 South to do it. Back then, all the counties played for the one title. They beat Down in the quarter-final, Dublin in the semi-final and Monaghan, by a point, in the final before 30,000 at Croke Park.

Laois hadn’t won the League since 1926. “I’ll never forget it. The homecoming we got back in Portlaoise on that Sunday night. We had a fabulous bunch of fellas. One of the great highlights of my life.”

He won an Irish Life Personality of the Year award for his deeds. Mick O’Dwyer and Tyrone’s Art McRory were in the same section. “I couldn’t believe I beat two such big names to win the award,” he chuckles.

Ballinteer also had a similar run from the shadows under Kieran, Eamonn Coleman and Pat Smith. They reached the Dublin Senior Football Championship semi-final after rising through the ranks from Junior 3.

“It was an amazing run. There was such a spirit in that group of players. We lost to Crokes in the Senior Championship semi-final. There’s wasn’t much in it.”

The club is thriving. “It’s marvellous to have this building. Marlay Park and the Dublin Mountains beside us. You couldn’t get better.

“Great people made it happen. All the fund raising. Over all the years. It has all been worth it. It gives people a focal point.

“The facilities are fantastic. We have the all-weather down the road. It’s a big club now. The players keep coming through. We have several representatives on the Dublin squads.”

All-Star, Orlagh Nolan, is among them. Out among the cones at the Nursery on Saturday mornings. “There’s a real community spirit here.”

He began as a Garda in 1966. He was based at Dun Laoghaire and Donnybrook. He became friends with a fellow Laois man, Mick Dunphy. “A great man.”

He played with Garryowen in London. He smiles at the memory. “I had the distinction of being sent off and being carried off in the one match over there. This fella hit me a belt, and I must have defended myself!”

generous

In Donnybrook he became pals with Joe Cosgrave. Of Cosgrave Builders.

“He was such a wonderful human being. He was very generous to the club here. He was only up here before Christmas.

“It was a great night. We were all so sad to hear that he died. He always wanted to help people. Such a kind, humble man.”

Kieran enjoyed his time in the force. He has some stories to tell. He won a Scott medal for bravery, but he hand-passes that away. Yet the files show he received the award for his part in apprehending an armed gang who had robbed the Bank of Ireland in Stillorgan in January, 1979.

His brother, Dessie, and nephew, David, also won Scott medals. Two figures who were at the heart of the memorable era for St Mary’s of Saggart. Kieran’s brother, Derek, was also honoured with a Scott medal.

Kieran’s heart will always be in Laois. But his home is in Dublin. Savouring the sweet air of Marlay and the warmth of its people.You can quickly tell that meeting Kieran cheers up everybody’s day. Like a cup of Barry’s. Turning the moment gold.