Brave Dublin U-20 hurlers fall at final hurdle as Cork take 2020 All-Ireland title 

Dublin's Andrew Dunphy is pursued by Cork's Pádraig Power during the 2020 All-Ireland U20 HC final at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Like many Dublin teams before them, it proved another disappointing outcome for the county’s Under-20 hurlers in a national decider as they succumbed to a talented Cork outfit by 2-19 to 1-18 in Nowlan Park on Saturday evening.

Ultimately, it was Cork’s ability to hit the ground running the made the difference by the final whistle as the Rebels struck 1-4 inside the opening eight minutes, creating a buffer that the Dubs could never quite overcome.

However, Dublin rightly emerged from the game with great credit, refusing to accept their fate as they delivered far more compelling and composed play upon the restart, trimming their deficit to four points with the tie still in the balance.

However, the concession of a second goal at this crucial juncture left the team with too much of a mountain climb and Luke McDwyer’s goal in the closing stages arrived too late to spare a battling Dublin their fifth defeat from five finals at this level.

“Cork started the game really, really well and I suppose that first quarter spell was the difference in the end,” acknowledged Dublin manager Paul O’Brien.

“They brought a huge intensity and fair play to them, that’s what you need to bring to championship games.

“Over the following three quarters, we matched that level of intensity but we were just caught short initially,” said the Crumlin clubman.

That Dublin didn’t crumble in the face of their initial adversity reflected well on their character with Cuala’s Liam Murphy helping them to steady the ship with a brace of fine scores from play.

His contributions allowed the other forwards to settle as Micheál Murphy and Dara Purcell began to trouble the Cork defence but the Rebels still held the upper hand as they enjoyed a seven-point (1-11 to 0-7) interval advantage.

Dublin experienced a greater degree of possession and territory upon the resumption and while the likes of captain Andrew Dunphy, Iain Ó hEithir and Alan Murphy gave typically courageous displays in defence, some poor option taking and a number of costly errors further up the field undermined their attempts to close the gap sufficiently on their opponents.

Many of the panel will have little time to rest as the 2021 renewal commences in earnest next week and what the panel has benefited from this year’s prolonged campaign could prove highly beneficial, not just for the remainder of the summer but also with the longer-term in mind.

The greater the exposure for young hurlers at this grade, the more heightened their development, and while O’Brien was understandably disappointed at his team’s reverse, he was keen to accentuate the positives, once again acknowledging the character and application of his players , not just on Saturday but over the course of the whole development process.

“I wouldn’t have expected anything else from the lads as any fella that’s wearing a Dublin jersey isn’t going to bend the knee in that scenario.

“We wouldn’t be picking people or any of the managers involved with Dublin teams would be picking lads if they’re not going to fight until the very end.

“They put a huge effort in over the eighteen months with of course a few sporadic periods over that time but that’s an eighteen month period in a longer process.

“I would be very disappointed if there isn’t seven, or eight, or nine of those lads involved in a Dublin senior team that will win an All-Ireland.

“One of the other really great things is they are now in a situation where a large number of those players will get an opportunity to play in the Under-21 competition, starting next Tuesday.

“Hopefully, they get the chance to rectify this year and get to this level again and surpass it in the coming weeks,” added O’Brien.