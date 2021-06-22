Boden make an early mark for new boss Travers

Eoin Behan of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Colum Sheanon of Cuala during the Go Ahead Adult Hurling League Division 1 South match at Pairc U Mhurchu. Photo: Caroline Quinn

MALACHY Travers was delighted to see his reign as Ballyboden St Enda’s senior boss getting off to a perfect start against Cuala at Pairc Uí Mhurchú on Saturday.

A winners of seven club championships with the southside men as a player, Travers has stepped into the managerial breach for 2021. In a rematch of last September’s Dublin SHC decider, his new charges were convincing 10-point winners at the expense of Cuala in their opening game of Adult Hurling League Division One South.

“We didn’t really know how things were going to go coming from lockdown. Last year Kilmacud beat us well after lockdown, so again you had that sense of where are we? We got a good start, we got ahead and we got away from them,” Travers remarked after Saturday’s tie.

move on

“We’re happy with it. It’s the first league game. We’ve lots of positives and lots to work on. We’ll move on from there.”

One of the biggest positives to emerge from the game for Boden was the form of corner-forward Niall McMorrow. A man with ample inter-county experience, McMorrow contributed 1-6 to compliment the impressive tallies of fellow attackers Paul Doherty (0-6) and Luke McDwyer (1-2).

Facing a Cuala side that had a new management team themselves in John Twomey and Eddie Brennan, McMorrow found the target either side of a Doherty effort to get the hosts up and running. While Cuala eventually responded through wing-back Andy Power, Conor McKeon and Simon Lambert reinforced ‘Boden’s authority. A Niall Ryan single was squeezed in between Cuala contributions by Diarmuid O’Flynn and Emmet Murphy, before McDwyer fired past Cormac Spain with style and aplomb for the opening goal of the game on eight minutes.

Although Murphy did his best to settle Cuala with a pointed free, McMorrow, McDwyer, Doherty and midfielder Aidan Mellett ensured Boden were firmly in the driving seat. Nicky Kenny, Murphy and Cillian Sheanon provided Cuala with some solace, only for Ballyboden to effectively place the outcome beyond doubt with a blistering conclusion to the opening half.

The increasingly prominent Mellett added two points to his expanding individual haul and turned provider for a McMorrow three-pointer on the half-hour. McDwyer and Lambert (’65’) also dissected the posts to propel their side towards an insurmountable 2-15 to 0-7 interval cushion.

The introduction of Conor Robinson and Pearce Christie enabled Boden to maintain their momentum on the resumption, but it was McMorrow who continued to inflict damage with a well-worked brace. Murphy and goalkeeper Spain subsequently converted frees for the Dalkey men and while Doherty and Eoin Behan increased the gap to 16 (2-19 to 0-9), Cuala finally enjoyed a purple patch.

water stoppage

In the space of nine minutes, they knocked over five points in succession courtesy of midfield duo Colum Sheanon and Kevin Kirwan, as well as attackers Niall Carty and Murphy (two). When the play resumed after another water stoppage, Doherty and McMorrow hit back for a re-energised Boden.

Yet, Cuala substitutes Des Duggan and Cian Waldron did their chances of a starting berth no harm with quickfire points and Spain was desperately unfortunate to see his stoppage-time penalty drift past the right-hand upright. Carty’s second of the proceedings cancelled out an earlier point by Doherty (his sixth) and though Ballyboden comfortably held the bragging rights on this occasion, you sense it will be a much closer affair if they meet later on this year.

Matchfile

Scorers - Ballyboden St Enda’s: N McMorrow 1-6, P Doherty 0-6 (4f), L McDwyer 1-2, A Mellett 0-3, S Lambert 0-2 (1 ’65’), E Behan, C McKeon, N Ryan 0-1 each. Cuala: E Murphy 0-6 (3f, 3 ’65’), Cillian Sheanon, N Carty 0-2 each, C Spain (f), A Power, K Kirwan, Colum Sheanon, D O’Flynn, N Kenny, C Waldron, D Duggan 0-1 each.

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S: C O’Donohoe; S O’Connor, D Curran, R Leddy; S Durkin, S Lambert, P Dunleavy; S McDonnell, A Mellett; E Behan, C McKeon, N Ryan; N McMorrow, P Doherty, L McDwyer.

Subs: C Robinson for Lambert, P Christie for McDwyer (both half-time), D Kenny for Ryan (47).

CUALA: C Spain; S Timlin, O Gough, R Tierney; A Power, J Sheanon, J Lahart; K Kirwan, Colum Sheanon; Cillian Sheanon, D O’Flynn, N Carty; N Kenny, E Murphy, S Treacy.

Subs: E O’Naoire for Kenny (35), C Waldron for Tierney (39), J O’Reilly for Colum Sheanon (44), D Duggan for Timlin (52), Timlin for Power (58).

MENTORS - Ballyboden St Enda’s: Malachy Travers, David Curtin, Micky McCullough, Billy Coleman.

Cuala: John Twomey, Eddie Brennan.

REFEREE: Chris Mooney (St Patrick’s, Palmerstown).

WIDES

Ballyboden St Enda’s: 9 (7+2).

Cuala: 7 (2+5).

CONDITIONS: Warm and dry throughout with sunny intervals.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Niall McMorrow (Ballyboden).

Elsewhere in the AHL Div 1, Kilmacud Crokes made a winning start to their campaign as they defeated Faughs by 3-19 to 0-13 at Silver Park last Saturday evening.

James Dillon impressed in the home attack, plundering 1-3 over the hour, with the remaining Crokes goals netted by Cian Ryan and Ronan Walsh.

Michael Roche top scored for Kilmacud with eight points, six of which came from placed balls, while Cian Mac Gabhann and Caolan Conway helped themselves to two points apiece.

While Dillon was the shining light up front, Crokes were also indebted to Bill O’Carroll and Cian Ó Cathasaigh in a defensive capacity.

There was another home win across the city at St Monhi Road as Na Fianna edged Craobh Chiaráin by 1-17 to 1-15.

The visitors raced into an early 0-7 to 0-1 lead thanks largely to the attacking efforts of Conor Ryan and Paul Kelly but Na Fianna gradually gained a foothold as they tightened up immeasurably thanks to strong displays from Conor Kelly, Sean Baxter and Eoin O’Sullivan.

Slowly but surely, they reeled in their opponents with the scoring returns of Martin Quilty and Colin Currie seeing them home with two points to spare.

On an evening of little cheer for visiting teams, St Brigid’s, St Vincent’s and Lucan Sarsfields all enjoyed their home comforts at the hands of Naomh Barróg, Whitehall Colmcille and Ballinteer St John’s respectively.

In AHL2, most matches went right down to the wire as Erin’s Isle drew with Naomh Fionnbarra at Farnham Drive while St Jude’s and St Soliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh shared the spoils at Tymon Park.

AHL1 (North): Na Fianna 1-17 Craobh Chairáin 1-15; St Brigid’s 0-19 Naomh Barróg 2-11; St Vincent’s 2-20 Whitehall Colmcille 1-13.

AHL1 (South): Kilmacud Crokes 3-19 Faughs 0-13; Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-22 Cuala 0-18; Lucan Sarsfields 5-18 Ballinteer St John’s 2-13.

AHL2 (North): Erin’s Isle 1-11 Naomh Fionnbarra 1-11; O’Toole’s 1-8 Raheny 1-20; Scoil Uí Chonaill 2-8 St Sylvester’s 0-16.

AHL2 (South): St Jude’s 0-19 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 0-19; Crumlin 0-15 Kilmacud Crokes 4-18; Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-16 Thomas Davis 0-14.



