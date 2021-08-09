Boden hold on to see off ’Bello challenge

Ballyboden St Enda’s team, front row from left to right, Grace Campbell, Eva Brennan, Helena McWalters, Sarah Moore, Clionadh McGowan, Amy Cunningham, Kiara Cunningham, and Hannah O’Gorman, back row, Erica Tobin, Lucy O’Shea, Katie McDonald, Amy Lawlor, Ally Ramsden, Aisling Gargan, Aoife Barton, Olivia Meagher, Joanne Munnelly and Lara Smithers.

Katie McDonald (left) of Ballyboden St Enda’s in action against Caitriona Lee of Portobello during the Dublin LGFA Junior C Football Championship match. Photo: Damien Eagers

Ballyboden St Enda’s withstood a brave second-half comeback from Portobello to eventually prevail by five points in their hugely entertaining Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Ladies Junior ‘C’ Football Championship clash at Leinster Road last Wednesday evening.

Both teams had already secured their progression to the knockout stages but one would never have noticed given the commitment and application on show from both sides and that collective attitude ensured a contest that went right down to the wire.

Ultimately, it was the visitors’ ability to make the most of the opportunities that came their way that was the difference between the sides with talented full-forward Olivia Meagher enjoying a hugely influential performance in the second half, one that helped tip the scales in her team’s favour.

Her ability to find space and intelligent running in possession created a number of chances, with substitute Sarah Moore and Meagher herself plundering the goals that separated the teams at the final whistle.

Both teams started in fine fettle, with Ballyboden taking the lead in the 3rd minute through the impressive Erica Tobin before the hosts levelled matters soon after thanks to a fine score from Elaine Kennedy.

Neither team could gain a strong foothold initially as Portobello’s Muireann O’Shea and Ballyboden’s Aisling Gargan traded points before the visitors regained their lead once again following a powerful run and shot by Hannah O’Gorman.

Kennedy’s pace and ability had already caused a degree of consternation in the away defence and it was of scant surprise that she embarked on another piercing run down the right flank that culminated in Niamh O’Sullivan netting from close range for the game’s opening goal in the 13th minute.

Far from building on that score, however, Portobello struggled to make any further inroads in attack, reluctant to shoot at times, as St Enda’s regained a degree of control through their midfield pairing of Gargan and Grace Campbell.

Tobin halved her team’s deficit at the end of the first quarter and a brilliant team move from deep saw Joanne Munnelly restore parity by the 20th minute, as Ballyboden began to enjoy a monopoly on possession.

They were rewarded for their control through a Gargan free and a further point from Katie McDonald as they entered the break two points to the good (0-7 to 1-2).

Meagher served early notice of her second-half threat within two minutes of the restart, popping over an excellent score, but it merely proved to stir the home side into action.

Their half-back line of Fiona Naughton, Caitriona Lee and Mary Naughton began to feature far more prominently and a Christine McCarthy free was just reward for a concerted spell of pressure in the Boden half.

However, the concession of a goal to Moore in the 39th minute seriously stalled their momentum and while they did hit back through a brace of McCarthy scores and an excellent effort from O’Shea, they still trailed by 1-9 to 1-6 at the water break.

The hosts suffered a massive blow straight from the restart as Meagher tore through their rearguard with ease and finished with calm efficiency to land the decisive blow of the contest.

O’Shea and McCarthy once again replied with points at the opposite end but with Ally Ramsden a more than secure presence in the away goal and corner-back Kiara Cunningham making some vital interventions, Portobello’s quest for a crucial goal proved elusive, while Gargan kicked two points in quick succession late on to confirm her team’s victory.

Matchfile

Scorers – Ballyboden St Enda’s: A Gargan 0-5 (3f), O Meagher 1-1, E Tobin 0-3, S Moore 1-0, J Munnelly, K McDonald, H O’Gorman 0-1 each. Portobello: C McCarthy 0-4 (3f), N O’Sullivan 1-1, M O’Shea 0-3, E Glancy, E Kennedy 0-1 each.

Ballyboden St Enda’s: A Ramsden; A Cunningham, H McWalters, K Cunningham; A Lawlor, C McGowan, L O’Shea; G Campbell, A Gargan; J Munnelly, K McDonald, E Tobin; E Brennan, O Meagher, H O’Gorman. Subs: S Moore for Munnelly (half-time), L Smithers for Brennan (50), Munnelly for O’Gorman (53).

Portobello: L Bowen; O Downey, J Connolly, B Kelly; F Naughton, C Lee, M Naughton; Z Monaghan, E Glancy; E Kennedy, S O’Hanlon, M O’Shea; C McCarthy, E Cuddy, N O’Sullivan. Subs: A Madden for Kennedy (27), C O’Leary for Connolly (half-time).

Mentors – Ballyboden St Enda’s: Stephen Campbell, Paul Hall, Stuart Ramsden, Aisling Farrelly. Portobello: Mark Thornton.

REF: Pat Murphy Snr (Thomas Davis)

Wides: Ballyboden St Enda’s 8 (5+3)

Portobello 11 (6+5)

Conditions: Pitch could do with a bit of a trim and a lick of paint on the uprights would work wonders.

Player of the Game: Olivia Meagher (Ballyboden St Enda’s).