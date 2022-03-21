Bluebeat: Paul Ryan reflects on ‘honour’ in Dublin jersey

Paul Ryan of Dublin is tackled by Carlow’s Sean Whelan during their National Hurling League clash in 2020. Credit: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Paul Ryan will never forget that call. “Hello Paul, it’s Tommy Naughton here, the Dublin senior hurling manager.”

And so began over a decade in the Dublin shirt. “I couldn’t believe Tommy was ringing me. It was like all my dreams had come true. I will always be grateful to Tommy for that,” recalls Paul.

“I was only 18 at the time. He must have seen something in me. All I ever wanted to do was to play hurling for Dublin.”

Hurling was in the DNA – his father is from Holycross in Tipperary. Semple Summer Sundays.

“Wonderful memories. Munster finals. Eoin Kelly was my favourite player. I loved the way he moved. His instinct of being in in the right place to take his score.”

Paul perfected that art himself. He also admired the King, Henry Shefflin. And Johnny McCaffrey.

“I learnt so much from Johnny when I first came onto the Dublin squad. And from the other players around me. Soon after, Conal Keaney and Dotsi O’Callaghan came in and they really added to the strength of the side.”

Then came the Dalo’ Days. “It was great we had the success of winning the National League and the Leinster Championship.” Good times under Amthony Daly. “I enjoyed playing for Dublin so much. It was such an honour.”

Paul’s years in blue saw him produce an innings to remember. And his thoughts are never far from Mattie Kenny’s team. Once a Dublin hurler, always a Dublin hurler.

SSC sponsorship a big boost for Ballyboden

Ryan went on to express his gratitude to the new sponsors of Ballyboden St Enda’s, the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry.

He knows what it takes to keep the show on the road. “So many teams. So much organisation. And the volunteers that make it all possible. A sponsorship like this is crucial to it all. And we all appreciate it,” he states.

“This is where it all started for me. It’s a big club, but it’s very much family oriented. All the players, and the members, know each other.

“We are all friends. We all mix together - ladies’ football, camogie, hurling and football. There’s a real sense of community here.”

David Curtin was also present at the Launch Night at Páirc Uí Mhurchú. He too spent over a decade playing for Dublin, and is now the Ballyboden senior hurling manager, and the principal of St Colmcille’s, Knocklyon.

The pupils there are the luckiest in the country. If they grow up to be like David, and Paul, this world will be a better place.

Ukrainians to receive welcome

“Cumann na mBunscol schools will do everything they can to help the Ukrainian children fleeing from the awful stuation in their country,” declares former Dublin hurler Jerry Grogan.

“There has always been an ethos of inclusion in Cumann na mBunscol. Our renowned former chairman, Ted Cooling, reminisced about the war years. He told a story of playing poker in the Railway Union Cricket Club.

“They could hear the German planes as they flew along the coast to Belfast. He remembered anti-aircraft artillery in position at the Sandymount gate of Ringsend Park. Even though North Strand was bombed, teachers still made their way by bicycle to The Fifteen Acres to ensure the games went on.

“Our annual games with Belfast, which started in 1932, also went ahead. Like today, there were refugees in Ireland . On the trip to Belfast in 1941, there was an Italian boy, a German, a child from Canada and two other refugee children from England and Scotland.

“Many immigrants arrived here in the 1980s and ‘90s. Several starred in Croke Park finals, reflecting the new Ireland that was unfolding.”

Lighting up young lives

Grogan explains that Cumann na mBunscol has always been a League of Nations.

“In 2007, when the floodlights were turned on in Croke Park for the first time, the children formed a guard-of-honour for the players and surrounded GAA President, Nickey Brennan, as he switched on the lights.

“The highlight, undoubtedly, was their history-making march behind the Artane Band and the teams before the game. This was the first and only time children had marched in a pre-match parade in Croke Park. Then, at half time, 30 children, representing 18 countries, played an exhibition game,” recalls Grogan.