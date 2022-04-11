Bluebeat: Mark Byrne impresses at Ballyboughal

Mark Byrne during his time in charge of St Brigid's. Credit: Sportsfile

MARK Byrne has brought much experience in the kit bag to Ballyboughal. They are going well in Division 2 of the Go-Ahead Adult Football League – two wins, a draw and a loss from four matches.

He had memorable days at Whitehall. He was on the team that won Division 1 of the Dublin Senior Football League alongside players like Paddy Moran, Declan McGrath and Conor Crowley.

Mark played football and hurling for the Dublin Minors and U-21s. He captained the Dublin minor footballers under Alan Larkin.

He managed St Brigid’s to the 2011 Dublin Senior Football Championship title. And he’s now enjoying life in the North County, at a club with a deep tradition who were formed in 1935.

“There’s a great community spirit in Ballyboughal,” he says. “Everybody gets behind the team. And that’s a great feeling.

“The lads are working hard. The standards of Dublin football have risen so much. Even as you go down the divisions, you can see the organisation and the commitment.

“All the clubs put so much into it. And that comes through on the pitch. The players today are really good athletes. They have the physique and the mobility. And all the effort that the clubs are putting in bodes well for the county team.”

Next up for Ballyboughal is a trip to Dolphin Park to play Templeogue Synge Street on Sunday week.

Another testing assignment in such a demanding division.

Parnell Park was the perfect stage

MICHAEL Leddy is the Chief Steward at Croke Park. He brought his crew to Parnell Park last week for the Cumann na mBunscol Football finals.

They contributed so much to the enjoyment of the three days – making life easy for the spectators, smiling through the sunshine ... and the rain. Treating everybody with respect and courtesy as if they were looking after Ed Sheeran himself.

“A big thanks to Mick and all his team for the superb job they did. They helped so much with the organisation of the three days,” states Jerry Grogan.

Grogan also paid tribute to the Parnell Park officials who did everything to ensure the children had the best time possible.

And he also commended the referees. Not one card was shown. Not one player was spoken to – unless it was an encouraging word. Fifteen Fab matches made up the Donnycarney Festival. The gig that lasts a lifetime.

The Fair City provides hand of welcome

THE Dublin GAA community have extended the hand of friendship, as Dáithi Ó hAolain explains.

“We held the first-ever Dublin GAA and Inclusion Roadshow, and there was a big welcome for over 100 children and their parents from the Dublin Mosque on the South Circular Road.

“They all enjoyed playing hurling, rounders, ladies’ football, camogie and Gaelic football. We held the day at Loreto College, Crumlin and at St James’s Gaels/An Caisleán. It was a magnificent day. Everybody really enjoyed it.”

Dublin’s All-Star Football Roll of Honour was sent on by Paraic Farrelly. It stretches the length of O’Connell Street. Farrelly says the Dubs will be back.

They have a good man at the helm. One of the county’s finest footballers, one who has served his apprenticeship in management.

No defender ever had an easy afternoon when Dessie Farrell was on the ball. And no better man to overcome the twists and the turns of the footballing road.

Paraic adds that Kerry, Tyrone and Mayo are the teams to watch. “But Mayo will miss Tommy Conroy. He’d remind you of the great Mickey Linden.”

O’Dwyer’s Quiz stars

O’DWYER’S are off to Killarney to take part in the All-Ireland final of Scór na nÓg.

They have made it all the way to the final of the Table Quiz section. The INEC will host the event on May 1.

It’s the first All-Ireland Scór finals in two years, and, as ever, it promises to be a spectacular show of song, dance and performance.

Scór is one of the jewels of the GAA family. And it has nurtured so much talent and built so many friendships over the years.

The O’Dwyer’s Quiz team have been busy watching ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire.’ And reading up on as many subjects as possible.