Bluebeat: Innisfails mark historical times

INNISFAILS of Balgriffin have been going since 1886. They have celebrated the memory of those that have passed on, and those that continue to carry the torch.

The club marked the anniversary of Gaelic Sunday which took place in August, 1918. “We selected a team formed from our Under-8’s, 9’s, 10’s, 12’s and adults,” explains club’s PRO Nicola Foxe. “Everybody had great fun. And the team kicked 103 points. In the rain!”

In 1918, Gaelic games were banned. But that didn’t stop 54,000 players playing 1,800 matches, throwing-in at 3.pm, all around the country. Watched by 100,000 spectators.

Pat Foran, Chairman of Innisfails, states: “The anniversary of Gaelic Sunday served as a timely reminder of the many challenges the association has overcome over the years, the most recent being Covid-19.

“But these challenges also highlight the determination of the GAA population, their love of the sport, and of the community. In 1918, it meant defying government regulations. This time, it is working with the government for both the GAA and the wider community.

“Our club, and clubs like us, have only just fully reopened, so we felt that not only should historic players be celebrated but our members and players should be too.”

Pat adds: “The GAA has the ability to inspire the membership in a collective, national effort in the same way now as was true in 1918. It brings out the best in us.”

************************************************************

JOEL Harrington won gold. Before his sister, Kellie! Playing football for O’Connell’s CBS Primary School on the North Circular Road.

In recent times, he has been impressing all with his interviews regarding Kellie’s Olympic heroics. Back in 2007, he helped his school achieve Croke Park success in the Corn An Chéid. He played in the forwards. He was only in 4th class.

Later, from centre half-back, he was a backbone of the school’s senior teams. They had a Monaghan duo coaching them, Pauric Coyle and Mickey McHugh.

“Joel was a real leader,” remembers Pauric. “He showed great character. He gave it everything. It must be a trait that runs in the Harrington family.”

Another past pupil of O’Connell’s was Ronnie Delany. Who also brought home an Olympic gold. Other O’Connell students included President, Sean T O’Kelly, and Micheál Ó Hehir. Plus actors Colm Meaney and Barry Keoghan.

***********************************************************

BERNARD Brogan’s The Hill is still well up there in the charts. No surprise. For the brilliantly crafted Kieran Shannon book.

Bernard didn’t make the 26 for the 2019 All-Ireland final with Kerry. He had to make his own way to Croke Park.

He found a parking spot near Gill’s. The ‘Lock Hard’ man guided him into the spot. Bernard gave him a tenner.

“Thanks very much, Bud,” said the Lock-Hard man. Who then did a double-take.

“Oh, it’s yourself. You’d think they’d let you park inside the stadium. But not to worry. I’ll take good care of the car.”

Off Bernard went. Down the Jones’s Road. Sunglasses on. Hoping that people wouldn’t stop him. And ask him some awkward questions.

He looked on from one of the boxes. He was planning to do the same for the replay. Then, one night at training, he went into the office where Jim Gavin had the news he longed to hear.

Bernard was back in the 26. And back on the bus. The Expressway to Heaven.

***************************************************************

A KERRY footballing God doffed his hat to the Dubs. “We’ll never see the likes of that again. The most successful team in history. They have been such great ambassadors,” declared Gooch on ‘The Sunday Game’.

Kevin McStay hailed Dublin’s consistency. Producing the performances, year in, year out. Colm O’Rourke lauded the brilliance and the beauty of their football.

The Gooch added that “they simply ran out of petrol in the end.”

Even a Rolls Royce can run out of petrol. A re-fill, oil-change and a full service will hopefully soon see the Dubs rolling again.