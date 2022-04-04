Bluebeat: A big launch day cheers Kilmacud Crokes

Paul Mannion leads out the Kilmacud Crokes players under the tinsel during their sponsorship launch with the Beacon Hospital. Credit: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE countdown began in the big room at Páirc de Búrca, Glenalbyn House, where a giant paper screen draped in the colours of Kilmacud Crokes stood.

The whole room joined in. And then ... blast off.

A burst of tinsel fell from the ceiling. As a cluster of Crokes players emerged through the screen.

A spectacular launch of the club’s sponsorship from The Beacon Hospital. “A great, great day for Kilmacud Crokes,” declared chairman Kevin Foley. He borrowed a line from Abraham Lincoln.

“We are a club of the people, by the people, for the people.”

There’s now 5,500 members. It wasn’t always so, as Foley explained: “It was a door-to-door collection that got that pitch outside the door here. And later purchased Glenalbyn House.”

Crokes have travelled a few miles since then. “We know we have many more to travel, but we’ll get there,” he added.

The Beacon’s association with the club stems from the Crokes Sevens. “It’s the perfect combination,” stated Foley.

“As a club, we are all about health and well-being. We want our young players to grow into good sportsmen and women and good people.

“Last year, we were the double senior champions of Dublin – hurling and football. But it’s not all about results. It’s about fielding teams every week. It’s about that sense of community. That’s the key.”

Crokes ensure a warm welcome

SMALL beginnings are the best starting point of all. Kilmacud Crokes have grown into one of the biggest clubs in the country, but they still retain that humility and the willingness to put the work in where it matters most.

In the Nursery. In the schools. In the Paddock. Páraic McDonald and Niall Corcoran have reared the generations in the Crokes way. And as club chairman Kevin Foley says. “Nobody is ever turned away here.”

That’s not easy with 140 teams and only three pitches. But as the football captain, Shane Cunningham, relates: “It’s more than just a club. It’s about the whole community.”

That’s the trait that most appealed to the people at The Beacon Hospital, who will sponsor the club for the next three years. The hospital’s Chief Executive is Michael Cullen: “We share the same values as Kilmacud Crokes.”

Foley highlighted the progress of the ladies’ footballers and the camogie clan. And the volunteers that make everything possible.

Diarmuid and Dave’s Magic FM

DARREN Frehill was high in the Crow’s Nest on Sunday. On the seventh floor of the Hogan Stand, getting a bird’s eye view of David Clifford.

He said he hoped that the many children that made their way to Croke Park would learn from his performance and marvel at the wonder of the Kerry dancer.

“TV doesn’t show it, but it’s the amount of work he does off the ball that is so impressive,” stated Darren on Sunday Sport following Kerry’s win against Mayo in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 final.

The people on the radio all agreed. The man from Fossa makes the hard things look simple. Like all the great artists.

They said he was worth the admittance money alone. Just like Diarmúid Connolly in the Dublin Senior Football Championship. On the nights he’d turn on the lights in Parnell Park.

As Michael Parkinson said to Gay Byrne, viewers don’t remember the whole show. They remember moments.

Special moments. The magic moments that Dermo produced for Vincent’s and the Dubs. Sending the kids rushing out to their back gardens.

Big show at Parnell Park

GIVE yourself a treat this week – pop along to Parnell Park for the Cumann na mBunscol Football finals.

The three-day festival begins today and continues tomorrow and Thursday. There are 15 games in all, five matches a day. The first game throws in at 10.0am, with matches following at 11.0am, noon, 1.0pm and 2.0pm.

No doubt, there will be many future Dublin players on view. This is the stage that has seen so many players progress to wearing the county jersey. But the days mean so much more than that.

The buses arrive with happy, painted faces, creating colour, and priceless memories that will live on for years.