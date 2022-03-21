Blue tide still slowly rising as experience aids escape act

Following their encouraging win over Tyrone a week previously, Dublin maintained the momentum from Omagh when overcoming Donegal by 2-15 to 2-11 in Croke Park on Sunday.

While the performance was far from perfect, there was no questioning Dublin’s dominance on the day as they kept their top flight ambitions intact for another week at least.

Dublin looked far more assured than in previous weeks with former Donegal coach Joe McBrearty highlighting the importance of the returning players in terms of their leadership and standards setting.

“You would have to say that the improvement in terms of results and performances over the past two weekends is largely down to key personnel coming back.

“It was very tough on the young lads initially as there were probably too many brought into the team without that senior experience to guide them through.

“This experience, as provided by the likes of Jonny Cooper and James McCarthy, has given the whole team a lift and in addition to that, you also have players who are benefitting from the extra game time that they are getting.

“Dean Rock, in particular, has looked noticeably sharper with every game and with Cormac Costello back in the starting line-up too, Dublin have a more familiar look to their forward line.

“All this takes time to gel though and there are still questions marks over whether Dublin can return to where they want to be at the business end of the championship.

“I was watching them closely on Sunday and there are still phases of play in which they struggled, especially at the start of the game when Donegal were given far too much time on the ball,” added the St Peregrine’s senior manager.

What was possibly most encouraging from a Dublin perspective was the return to form of Raheny duo Brian Howard and Brian Fenton with the former scoring three critical points to take the game away from Donegal.

Fenton was equally influential around the middle third with McBrearty suggesting their welcome improvement is hardly co-incidental given the quality of players that have returned from injury.

“Dublin produced some very nice passages of play and have looked more threatening with each and every game that they’ve played.

“They were obviously working on getting in around the back of the Donegal defence and they managed to do that on numerous occasions on Sunday.

“Those blindside runs worked well and they created a number of goal chances as a result and it’s probably fair to say that they should have scored a couple more goals than they managed, which is something they’ll need to tighten up over the coming weeks.

“I was impressed with how both Brian Fenton and Brian Howard performed and you can see how their game has been raised by the return of some of the other senior players.

“The standards have been raised by those returning players and the others have reacted accordingly and that can only be a good thing as far as Dublin are concerned.

“If they continue progressing as they are, I still think they will be a big threat come the championship as they are slowly but surely improving with every game.

“Of course, they won’t be thinking of the championship next Sunday when they play Monaghan in what is a crucial league match for both counties and travelling to Clones won’t make it any easier for Dublin.

“It is do-or-die for both teams and it’s another challenge that Dublin have to face but you have to be prepared for these challenges.

“There is no doubt that Dublin are in a far healthier position than they were a couple of weeks back and while they still need to improve in certain areas, I would expect them to come through against Monaghan on Sunday,” he added.

McBrearty, who was coach under Brian McEniff in 2004 and Donegal Under-21 manager for the following two years, is not as positive about his native county after another display that promised much initially but petered out after the break.

“It was another frustrating display by Donegal as they started off very brightly but still kicked far too many wides.

“The shot selection overall was quite poor and even when they owned the ball at the start of the second-half, they got very little return for that control in the third quarter.

“I was worried about them before the game after their struggles against Monaghan the previous week and they were opened up far more easily than they should.

“Of course, Brendan McCole was excellent at full-back and has come on very well this year.

“However, can Donegal really allow teams to come at them like that as the defenders are all skillful players but are maybe lacking a little bit in terms of their physicality.

“Armagh is a big test for them next weekend as they have definitely improved this year but Donegal do have some players to come back and it’s a good test for them ahead of the championship.

“The talent is certainly there in the panel but like all teams, finding the right blend is so important and they’re just not quite there at present,” he added.