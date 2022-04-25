Blue Beat: Years of hard yards are paying off for Raheny hurling

Raheny captain Thomas Hurley lifts the cup after his side's Dublin minor 'A' hurling final win against St Vincent's last November. Photo: Caroline Quinn

The Dublin minor hurlers defeating Kilkenny in Nowlan Park was a note for the diary. Written in blue ink. With a fountain pen.

It confirmed the progress that is being made in the county. And the hard work of the clubs. Like Raheny, the Dublin minor ‘A’ hurling champions.

Reflecting on the achievement, mentor Niall McGuirk explains it took years and years of hard work. From so many.

“So much effort has gone into trying to keep raising the hurling standards in the club. Striving to move teams up through the grades.

“For five years, we managed to be within the top 10 minor teams in Dublin, and we focused on pushing on, pushing on.

“Eventually, we began to get the rewards. And last year, we got on a bit of a run. We had momentum with us.”

It was the first time for Raheny to win an ‘A’ hurling championship title at minor or adult level. McGuirk says the players and management feel privileged to have set that date in stone.

He shared the dugout with Colm Coyne, Dave Geary, Michael Hartnett, Denis Gleeson and Philip Nolan.

“It was lovely for us, as players and management, to have been involved in making history. But it’s not about us. It’s a club achievement. And it’s something that will be there forever.”

McGuirk states that the quality of the final against St Vincent’s augurs well for Dublin hurling.

Array of stars set to sparkle for juvenile fundraiser

It’s a co-production. Between Commercials and St Mary’s. It will be an occasion to remember.

It’s titled ‘An Afternoon with the Stars’. And it’s in aid of the juvenile sections at both clubs.

It will take place at the Citywest Hotel on Friday, May 27 (2pm). There will be a three-course dinner and a question-and-answer session. Top names have been secured.

They include Kerry’s Tomás Ó Sé, who won five All-Ireland medals with the Kingdom; Eddie Brennan, who collected eight MacCarthy Cup medals with Brian Cody’s Kilkenny; two-time All-Ireland winner and current chairman of the Offaly county board Michael Duignan; and home-town hero Seán Power, one of the Commercials’ finest hurlers.

Popular entertainer and impersonator Aidan Tierney will be performing.

Tickets for the event and more details from Ray Cooke (087-9693789/Lorraine Ní Bhroin (087-6177618).

Sliotars bounce on Nore

AS the train pulls in, Nowlan Park peeps over the rooftops. Black and amber embedded on the banks of the Nore.

On the narrow streets, several young people are carrying their hurls. Up in Kilkenny Castle, there are a few groups of all ages pucking the sliotar.

Beside the castle, there’s Barry Wrafter’s magnificent hurling monument. It captures the essence of the game. The dedication reads: ‘To all those who hurled for Kilkenny’.

The Kilkenny People reported on them all. Beside its offices on High Street is a wonderful book shop. Its Sports Book of the Week is Champion, about the life of jockey Pat Smullen and written with Donn McClean.

The note on the shelf reads: “We strongly recommend this book. If anybody is unhappy after reading it, they can get their money back.”

Smullen, a champion, in the land of champions. You can just imagine Mr Cody pulling up his fireside chair, with a mug of tea, and reading all about the man he’d like to have had on his own team.

Mullane is a big Burke fan

THE words came bursting through the radio on Saturday evening. “He’s worth the admittance money alone,” declared John Mullane. He was talking about Dublin’s Dónal Burke, who gave an exhibition of skimming the sliotar across the Slaney.

On Sunday, Dublin travel to meet Westmeath at Cusack Park (3.0) in their third match of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Friends of Dublin Hurling (FODH) bus will leave Connolly Station at 12.45. To book a seat, text your name and pick-up point to 087-7205887 before 6pm on Thursday. Updates will be on the FODH Facebook page.