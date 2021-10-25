Blue Beat: Sun will shine on St Vincent’s again

St Vincent's players celebrate with the Clery's Cup after their Dublin SFC final win in 2017. Vins have been relegated to SFC 2 despite being the SFC record holders.

We’ll be back. That’s the message from St Vincent’s, who have been relegated from the Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship.

The High Kings of Dublin Football. 29 Dublin SFC titles. Their first coming in 1949, the team captained by Nicky Dolan.

The club enjoyed golden days in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. When Dublin beat the All-Ireland champions, Cavan, in the 1953 National League final, there were 14 St Vincent’s players on the team. And the side wore Vincent’s jersey.

Their first All-Ireland Football Club title came in 1976. They were to win two more. And the modern era saw them winning the Dublin SFC in 2007, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The club of so many legendary names like Denis Mahony, Jim Crowley, the Foleys, Norman Allen, Des Ferguson, the Freaneys, Mickey Whelan, Jackie Gilroy, Gay O’Driscoll, Jimmy Keaveney, Brian Mullins, Tony Hanahoe, Bobby Doyle, Tommy Conroy, Pat Canavan, Pat Gilroy, the Heff himself (inset), and so many more.

Over the weekend, there was a deep sense of disappointment in Páirc Naomh Uinsionn. But resilience and optimism too. “That’s sport,” stated the St Vincent’s PRO, Dermot Daly. “We always take the setbacks and the challenges with the successes. And we’ll do that this time again.”

The Vincent’s juvenile section is flourishing. The mentors are putting in the hours. Young players dreaming of becoming the next Ger Brennan, Diarmuid Connolly or Mossy Quinn.

“Already, the management and players are planning and looking forward to next season,” explains Dermot.

Practice makes perfect says Cian

Growing up, Cian Lynch looked up to the heroes of Patrickswell. And those that wore the green. And who played in The Gaelic Grounds.

“As a youngster, you wanted to be as good as those guys,” noted Cian, a John West Féile na nGael ambassador.

He got to wear the jersey. After a million hours, and more, honing his craft. “It’s all about practice,” he states. “And if there is one bit of advice I could give to any young boy or girl it is to keep practicing the skills.”

He believes in the saying that “it’s amazing how many matches are won when there is nobody watching.” Or as Muhammad Ali believed: “A fight is won far away from the spotlights.”

Cian would encourage young players to head for the Ball Wall. And he tells them to be patient.

“It’s all about taking their time to work on the skills. Practice makes perfect.” Or as Mr Player always said: “It’s amazing. The more I practice, the luckier I get!”

Quality on agenda in a top final

Dublin and Tyrone in the Masters All-Ireland Football final. A likely pairing before a ball was kicked. Although the Dubs had to earn their supper in the semi-final against Mayo.

The final is scheduled for Saturday week. It should be a fine contest.

“Tyrone are a good side. People have been impressed with them. They have a strong record in the competition,” relates Dublin manager, Mick O’Keeffe.

Yet, as Mick explains, the Dubs have also shown the right approach. They have worked hard from the off. Over 20 clubs are represented.

There’s some quality names in the squad. Footballers who have decorated the Dublin Leagues and Championships for years.

Revered names like Mick Coyne (St Mary’s), Gary O’Connell (Erin’s Isle), Peadar Andrews (St Brigid’s), Brian Kirby (Thomas Davis), Shane Ryan (Naomh Mearnóg), Kevin Golden (St Vincent’s), Ciaran McGuinness (St Peregrine’s), Peter Murtagh (Fingallians) and Danny O’Brien (St Anne’s).

Kindness in Parnell Park

Over in Parnell Park at the weekend, the team-sheets were flying out of the baskets.

No charge.

But the Dublin faithful were as generous as ever. Throwing their few bob into the buckets.

The cause couldn’t be any better. The St Francis Hospice, Raheny. The noble initiative started by Patsy Kiernan. The great man himself. For so long the heartbeat of the Donnycarney HQ.

The good folk at St Francis certainly appreciate the gesture. And with more big Championship days to come before the end of the year, the fund is sure to be a tidy one.

scullyniall55@gmail.com