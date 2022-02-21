Blue Beat: Round Tower Clondalkin welcome help of big tech in shape of Microsoft

Round Tower Clondalkin and Microsoft partnership: Pictured are (l-r) Eric Finn (Round Tower GAA hurling and football), Tommy Miley (IT operations manager), Gary McLoughlin (data centre community development, program manager EMEA), Alan Milton (Round Tower GAA club vice-chairperson), Ciarán Whelan (deployment team lead) and Holly Gregg (Round Tower GAA camogie)

JIM Gavin will be pleased with the news from the Tower. With Jim, it was always the person first, the footballer second.

A sense of community has long been the fabric of life in Clondalkin.

A fact summed up by Seán Creedon’s wonderful interview with the Lion of Leitrim, Pakie McGarty, on the Round Tower website.

Jim Moran, father of Dublin legend Kevin Moran, gave Pakie the loan of the deposit to buy a shop in Clondalkin. Jim’s wife, Maura, called one day. It was a Sunday morning after Mass. The place was packed. Maura quickly went behind the counter to help out.

The hours in the shop were long. Sometimes, Pakie would be late for training at Towers. But Paddy Delaney always stayed back to kick a few footballs with him. That generous spirit lives on today.

And Towers are delighted with the sponsorship from Microsoft for the club’s long-term athletic development programme, which focuses on developing the player, the person and helping the people of Clondalkin.

Gary McLoughlin, of Microsoft Ireland, states: “We want to support Round Towers in providing a pathway for girls and boys to progress on the field and allow for the continuation and expansion of the club’s initiatives such as the green team, active retirement group and nursery programmes.”

Round Tower chairman Andrew Cronin said: “This is one of the most exciting initiatives in our 137-year history.”

Frank made hard job look easy

Frank Brady was a master of the job. And a very hard job it was. The Dublin GAA referee’s co-ordinator. Twenty-four-seven, the mobile phone his constant companion.

If a referee had to cry off a fixture, Frank was the man to fill the gap, often at the shortest of notice. Yet it never bothered Frank. He knew who to ring. He knew who had the boots in the back of the car on a Sunday morning. The priority was to ensure that the game wasn’t called off. It was a task he did superbly and without fuss. Frank would always manage to fill every gap on the appointment sheet.

For so many years, he was at the heart of the Dublin Junior Football Board. Honesty, knowledge and integrity made him a brilliant legislator. People trusted and respected him. And that’s why, in all the years that followed, when Frank rang a referee to quickly come off the bench, they’d never want to disappoint him. Frank has now stepped away from the role he graced with such distinction.

FODH are going to Thurles

Back on the road again, the Friends of Dublin Hurling (FODH). They headed for the Glens, a full bus. And they got the warmest of welcomes at Corrigan Park.

Sambo Country. They are still talking about the brilliant TG4 Laochra Gael programme where Sambo underlined how hurling has been the heartbeat of his life.

Travelling on the FODH bus is a nice way to go. It all runs like clockwork. The bus arrives to the venue in good time and leaves for home straight after the game.

This Saturday, the Dublin convoy will head for Thurles. Hoping that Dublin can maintain their impressive early-season form as they face Tipperary at Semple Stadium (5.0) in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League.

The Walsh Cup has been secured, there was much to please in the entertaining Parnell Park draw against Waterford, and two points were earned up in Antrim.

The bus will leave Connolly Station (13.50) and Rathcoole (14.20). To book a place, text Ciarán your pick-up point before 5pm tomorrow on 087-7205887. The cost for members is €10. Non-members are welcome. €15. Children €5. FODH Membership can be renewed on the bus.

A tough day for the birds

Tough conditions for all over the weekend. Even for the birds of Kerry!

RTÉ’s John Kenny was in Killarney for Kerry and Donegal. During his commentary, he noted how a flock of birds were being blown back by the strong winds over Fitzgerald Stadium. John knows his music as well as his sport. The great Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones was once a member of The Birds.

LIMEKILN will host the finals of the inaugural Dublin Social Rounders Winter League at Tymon Park on March 12. It will tie in with the annual Dublin GAA County Board Health Week.

