Blue Beat: Garda plans for a new Ball Wall 

Garda Westmanstown Gaels will celebrate its centenary next year. The club is building a Ball Wall.

Jim Gavin used to manage at the club. George Kyne dips into Jim’s pocket dictionary. “We want to help our players be the best they can be,” states George.

“And we deeply appreciate the support we have received for the Ball Wall from An Garda Síochána, our membership, and the business community of Lucan, Clonsilla and Ongar. Our view is that we are building our future together.”

Plans are well advanced for the project. The new structure will enhance the excellent ground, where Jerome Twomey’s contribution will live on forever.

“Next year is a special year for us. Hurling and camogie at juvenile level is going strong and we have now formed a sub-committee to have adult hurling and adult camogie in place to provide a pathway for our young players,” explains George.

Dublin’s Philly McMahon is backing the club. He sent them an online message. “I was very lucky to have the flats to kick the ball off when I was growing up. It’s massive for clubs to have a wall to practice their skills and have fun.”

The club has three ways for people to help them build the wall. A brick costs €100. Corporate sponsorship is €1,000. And there is the option of a ten-year naming rights agreement.

For more details on the initiative, log onto www.gardawestmanstowngaels.com.

Chloe on the double for Kevins

History on Wexford Street. Kevins’ first AGM was held there in the shop of Gerald and Harry Boland’s mother. One-hundred-and-nineteen years on, a few steps from that shop, Michelle Madden runs the Evergreen Grocery Shop. She’s doing wonders for rounders at Kevins.

She helped guide the under-12 Kevins girls team to the first All-Ireland final of any code in the club’s history, with colleagues Marcus O’Doherty and Michael Doorley.

They travelled to Westmeath, losing to Longford’s Clonbroney after a superb effort. Chloe Madden played a blinder.

Then she rushed back to Dublin to play in goal for the Kevins under-14s in the camogie league final against St Patrick’s (Palmerstown). Chloe made a vital last-minute save to help Kevins win the title.

Meanwhile, rounders is also thriving at St Finian’s in Swords. “New members are joining all the time,” says Áine Reville. People would be very welcome to join up. pro@stfinians.com.

FODH Golf Classic is a sell-out

The hurling man – Humphrey Kelleher. Waterford stock. And the Blue of Dublin. A perceptive pundit. He reads the game better than most. And he sees the big picture. Especially when the small-ball game in Dublin is concerned.

He loves the old craft. And all of its ancient traditions like the Poc Fada. Over the Hill of Howth and the Cooley Mountains.

He’s also a champion golfer. He’s looking forward to teeing off in the 17th Friends of Dublin Hurling Annual Golf Classic. It takes place on Thursday, August 19 at Castlewarden.

“We are delighted to announce that the time-sheet is now booked out,” states Humphrey. “But there are a number of tee-boxes available for sponsorship. And we’d be thrilled if people would support Dublin hurling by sponsoring one of the boxes.”

The FODH have been true friends to the city.

The Tee-Box sponsorship costs €100. To book a slot, contact Humphrey Kelleher: humphreykelleher@gmail.com or 086-2544328.

Work-rate is key for Dubs

Hard work makes the champion.

In the first half against Kildare on Sunday, Cormac Costello was back deep in the Dublin defence. He was at the Canal End. So deep he was almost in the water. With Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

That honesty of effort has been the hallmark of this Dublin team over the past few remarkable years for the county.

As Colm O’Rourke quipped on the box, it’s no joke for the opposition when they look at the team sheet to see Dean Martin, followed onto the stage by Frank Sinatra. The old crooner from the Royal Showband couldn’t have put it any better.