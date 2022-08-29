Blue Beat: Famous memories light up chapters

Michael O’Carroll earned the prestigious MacNamee award for his work in Gaelic games. He also secured a coveted Jacob’s accolade for his documentary on Stephen Roche.

The former RTÉ Sport producer-director brought many All-Ireland finals to the nation. He has written a book. Bursting with colour and memories. He has seen and met so many of the most famous names in sport. And in life.

The 253 pages are a celebration of personalities and stories. It’s called Right Time and Place – A Memoir and More. It’s available through www.righttimeandplace.com. All the proceeds from the publication go to the Peter McVerry Trust. The great man, who has long had the Freedom of Ballymun. And the city.

O’Carroll’s love of sport shines through the chapters. From the moment he was born in Roscrea. “April 25th, 1936, the day that Arsenal beat Sheffield United to win the FA Cup”.

He recalls two special hurling days – July 27, 1947 travelling with his father and brothers by Trap to Birr for the All-Ireland semi-final.

“It was the first time I saw Michael O’Hehir in the box.

“The stylish Jimmy Langton scored the winning point for Kilkenny against Galway. I fell head, neck and heels in love with hurling that day.

“Then there was the centenary hurling final in Thurles. My glorious memory of that day was watching the 30 All-Ireland winning captains being introduced on the pitch by Michael O’Hehir.”

Crossing the river at speed

Michael O’Carroll has seen the changes in how sport is covered from his 40 years with RTÉ.

In his book, Right Time and Place, he states that “hurling is the most difficult game to cover. It’s the speed of the ball, the variety of the skills, the unpredictability of the action and the creativity of the athletes.”

He recalls the moment Kilkenny’s Pat Delaney “developed the solo run by slamming the sliotar to the Croke Park turf. It was the first time the Delaney bounce was seen on television, and the hair stood on my head.”

Like hurling itself, things have moved on swiftly from those times. O’Carroll writes about the days of the rush to get the film recording back to Donnybrook from down the country in time to be edited for the Sunday night programme.

When they were covering a match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, his colleague Justin Nelson came up with a plan. He parked his car on the Glanmire side of the Lee, hired a rowing boat to cross the river when the game was over to beat the traffic on his hurried drive back to Montrose with the video of the game.

Brian Carthy’s results podcast

It’s good to see Brian Carthy back on the airwaves. He has a new podcast, which has all the senior club championship results from around the country.

A reminder of the days of Seán Óg Ó Ceallacháin and his Sunday night results programme – Seán Óg following his own father into the Henry Street studio of RTÉ.

Carthy has brought the match-day drama to the listeners for decades. His commentaries have been missed. And his honest interviewing style. Players and managers could feel that sense of trust and integrity.

He wrote the acclaimed Football Captains, which featured All-Ireland winning Dublin skippers Tommy Drumm, Tony Hanahoe, Seán Doherty, Des Foley, Kevin Heffernan and Joe Fitzgerald. His annual The Championship publication is such a reliable source.

Check out the Brian Carthy Podcast. There’s not a venue in the country that wouldn’t like to see him back in the commentary box.

Paraic likes the Kerry way

Paraic Farrelly is from Cavan. He lives in Dublin. He likes what he sees in Kerry.

He writes: “Kerry’s divisional championship system sees all players get a chance to play in the senior football championship, with the chance for the county management to see them play at the highest club level.

“The Kerry senior football championship is made up of single clubs and divisional clubs picking players from three to four of the smaller clubs.

“Kerry junior and intermediate football championships finish before the senior football championship starts. This system should be done in other counties.”