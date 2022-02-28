Blue Beat: Don’t fence in GAA spectators, pleads former Dublin boss Humphrey Kelleher

The wire fence topped with Perspex sheeting in front of Hill 16 restricts the view of spectators. Photo: Sportsfile

Humphrey Kelleher has been around the grounds. He feels it’s time for change. To turn every venue into a room with a view.

“I have found that there is a huge diversity throughout the country on the type of barriers in place between the spectators and the pitch,” points out the former Waterford hurler and Dublin manager.

“Take Kerry as an example. In Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, there is a wire fence surrounding the whole pitch impeding the spectators’ view of the game, while in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park there is not a fence to be seen.

“In the GAA’s newest stadium, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, that cost over €100m to build, there are no barriers at the stand sides, yet when you go to the terraces you are faced with a wire fence in front of you.

“In Semple Stadium, you can watch the game from the stands without any hindrance, but if you are on the terraces, there are ugly wire fences.

“Nowlan Park has fencing in certain places, and the same applies in Markievicz Park in Sligo.

“The barriers were removed in Páirc na nGael in Limerick, and there are no obstructions in MacHale Park, Pearse Stadium or Parnell Park.

“In Croke Park, there’s three quarters of the ground with a clear view of the pitch, except for behind the goal netting. Yet at the famous Hill 16 there is a wire fence topped up with Perspex sheeting restricting the view of those on the lower part of the Hill.”

Kelleher feels the people who go to the terraces are being punished. With their view often being curtailed by fencing behind the goal.

“In this day and age, do these barriers need to be there? Are the GAA authorities in effect saying that if you are seated in a stand you can be trusted not to run on to the pitch, but if you are on the terrace, we do not trust you to do so?” asks the author and pundit.

“I am fully aware of the reasons why barriers were put there in the first place. Times have moved on from the days of widespread encroachments. The GAA authorities must recognise this and adapt to modern-day general observance of GAA supporters.

“I am calling on the GAA to review its policy regarding crowd control and show respect to their patrons who should be able to watch the games without any visual impediments. I have no doubt if the barriers come down spectators will act responsibly and show respect.”

Big show expected at Parnell

No need for a Waterford whisper on the radio last Saturday night. John Mullane turned the Dublin display into Lyric FM.

“Dublin’s link play has been outstanding. Really top-drawer,” declared Mullane from the commentary box in Semple Stadium.

He name-checked several of the Dublin players.

“What a game Cian O’Callaghan had,” he stated. With Joanne Cantwell adding: “What a catch he made at the end of the game.”

Mullane reserved his special-merit award for Eoghan O’Donnell. “This lad is different gravy. Different gravy.

“He’s a top, top full-back. He’d grace any team in the country. This was an excellent Dublin display.”

Beating Tipp was perfectly timed. Mr Cody is coming to town this weekend. Saturday Night at the Dublin Palladium (5.0).

“Parnell Park will be close to full for that one, I’d imagine,” predicted Pauric Lodge. Mattie Kenny is hoping the Dubs run out to a sea of blue.

Kids will have the opportunity to get a picture with the Walsh Cup, while there will also be the chance to join the Friends of Dublin Hurling.

Jackie says hello to Hill

Her first visit to the big stadium. Jackie Staunton-Lee lives in Baltinglass. Her family are Mayo and Galway. She attended the Allianz Football League clash between Dublin and Mayo.

She stood on the Hill. She was taken by the warmth of the Dublin supporters. And their banter. She couldn’t believe the size of the ground. And the excellence of the architecture. She’ll be back. And she says Mayo, and the Dubs, could also be back too for the big day.

►THEY have the fondest memories of Mick Flanagan at Erin’s Isle. And all at the Finglas club were sad to hear of Mick’s recent passing in Mullingar.