Blue Beat: Chairman Mick Seavers commends victorious U-20s and declares them ‘future of Dublin hurling’

The Dublin U-20 hurling team of 2020 were presented with their Leinster medals in Crumlin

O’TOOLE Park. Home from home for Paul O’Brien. O’Brien managed the Dublin team that won the 2020 Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U -20 Hurling Championship . The delayed final took place last summer.

The Dubs beat Galway in the final at O’Connor Park, Tullamore. Last week they were presented with their medals at Crumlin. The great Jimmy Boggan would have been proud.

Dublin County Board chairman Mick Seavers arrived to do the honours. He commended their achievement.

“It was another boost for Dublin hurling. These lads are the future of Dublin hurling, and they are right on the heels of those in the senior squad,” said Seavers.

Liam Martin popped in. He captained Dublin to the 1965 All-Ireland minor hurling title. Boggan was part of that management team.

Crumlin man O’Brien saluted the attitude of the group.

“They have a great work ethic, and when you have that, you always have a chance.”

In the Leinster final, two first cousins were the top-scorers, Liam Murphy for Dublin and Donal O’Shea for Galway. Liam is the son of Donal Murphy, who hurled for Crumlin. His sister, Edel, the former Dublin camogie star, is married to Eamon O’Shea, the ex-Tipp manager.

Dublin’s hurling development officer Colm Burtchaell was also in attendance, as were representatives of the Friends of Dublin Hurling.

Jim is heading to the golf course in Mauritius

Jim Gavin is going to Mauritius at the end of this month to play in a charity golf event to raise funds for motor neurone disease.

Gavin qualified for the tournament, which includes well-known names like Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Fowler, Gordon Strachan, Gavin Hastings, Keith Duffy, and broadcasters Dan Walker and Georgie Bingham.

The ex-Dublin manager is playing in memory of his friend Anto Finnegan, the former Antrim football captain, who died last year from motor neurone disease. Finnegan’s aim was to raise awareness and to raise funds to help increase the research into the illness.

“Anto had a great outlook on life,” states Gavin. “He said we should enjoy life. And that every day is a blessing.

“We should try and live it to the fullest, and if we are in a position to help someone, we should all roll up our sleeves and get on with it. I think they are words that we can all live by.”

Check out imnda.ie

Rounders increases its profile

IT was Dublin GAA Health Week. A centre point was the inaugural Dublin Social Rounders League final. Limekiln overcame Kevin’s to secure the Ritchie Costello Shield. Na Fianna and St Finian’s (S) also collected silver.

Dáithi Ó hAoláin is pleased with the progress the sport has been making.

“GAA rounders has grown dramatically across the country. All clubs are reporting an increase in membership as a result, and it’s been a great success as a healthy club activity. While the initiative was started in Dublin, the concept has caught on throughout the country. Social leagues are now in every province.

“GAA rounders has gathered good momentum in Dublin over the past few years with the number of clubs growing to nine at the start of 2022.

“The inaugural social league has been a great success as experienced clubs have had the opportunity to develop new players and new clubs have gained valuable experience.”

For more information on GAA rounders, visit www.gaarounders.ie or find them on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

Frank earns a big thanks

MICK Murphy was in touch. From the Portobello club. On the retirement of Frank Brady as the Dublin GAA referee’s co-ordinator.

“I just wanted to pay a small tribute to Frank,” says Murphy. “He was a great friend to our club. A very decent man in all his dealings.”

Murphy’s words would be echoed throughout the county.

pTHE FODH bus for the crucial Laois v Dublin Allianz NHL Division 1 game in Portlaoise on Sunday will leave Connolly Station at 11.30am and Rathcoole at noon. To book a seat, text your details to 087-7205887 by no later than 6pm on Thursday.