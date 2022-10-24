Big boost for blues as Mick Bohan stays on for another season

Mick Bohan has won four All-Ireland titles with the Dublin ladies footballers. And who is to say he won’t win more? Photo: Sportsfile

ALONG the waters in the pretty town of Carrick-on-Shannon, people were worried that it looked like journey’s end. For Mick Bohan, and the Dubs.

Bohan had won an orchard full of silverware for the county. He had given years of service.

And on that summer Saturday afternoon in Leitrim, Dublin followers feared the Dublin boss had picked his last team.

Dublin had lost the All-Ireland Championship quarter-final to a very good Donegal side. There was no argument about the result. No debate.

In the post-match huddles out on the turf, everybody was thinking the same thing. Some were even saying it.

But the Dublin ladies’ football chairman, Joe Keane, was not among them. Keane is from Cork. They had one of the best managers who ever put on a bib, Eamonn Ryan.

A man whose wisdom stretched the length of the River Lee. Keane is also a wise man. And he knows time can be a good friend.

Dublin were out of the All-Ireland. But the new dawn would come soon enough. Another spin of the wheel, and, as far as he was concerned, Bohan would be in charge of the side.

Many years ago, after a championship defeat, it appeared that the then Dublin manager Gerry McGill was going to saddle up and head west. But no. He held on. And he would lead Dublin to their first All-Ireland title.

Bohan has won four. And who is to say he won’t win more?

All was quiet for weeks and months after that Leitrim afternoon. Not a hint of blue smoke. Then, last week, the bells of Big Ben rang out with the good tidings.

Bohan will be back on the bridge. For his seventh successive season. Quite a rare happening in the modern game. It seems to be shorter and shorter stays at the Premiership Inn.

The heavy commitment, and players growing tired of hearing the same voice. But these Jackies are the lucky ones. Getting, once again, to hear his master’s voice.

He is one of the most respected managers in Gaelic football, men’s and women’s. No doubt the phone has been ringing over the last while.

He has such a deep footballing knowledge. And holds the game dear. Instilling the right values in his players is his favourite team-talk of all.

Results are, by necessity, the bottom line. But it’s more than that. Much more. It’s how you play the game.

Getting on the ball. Protecting it. Using it well. Quickly and simply. Spreading the play. Like a winter blanket.

Like one of the men he worked alongside, Jim Gavin, Mick embraces the Dublin tradition. Doing justice to the jersey. Honouring those who have gone before. Playing football the right way – the Dublin way. Nobody does it better than Mick Bohan.

Last month, he saw Kilmacud Crokes win their first Dublin Senior Championship Ladies’ Football title.

They are now in the Leinster final against Tinahely of Wicklow, having overcome Naomh Ciarán in Ferbane, 3-13 to 1-9, with Kate Murray and Grace Kos in top form.

O’Dwyer’s came back from five points down against St Martin’s of Wexford to progress to the Leinster Junior Championship semi-final, 1-11 to 1-7. Shannon Richardson and Elsa Kearney were on the mark, while in the intermediate quarter-final, Louth’s Cooley Kickhams defeated Castleknock, 2-9 to 1-7.