Barrs are at heart of the Parish

NAOMH FIONNBARRA are back and working hard at shaping the future. The club’s all-weather surface at the clubhouse is a busy spot. The Saturday morning Academy sending the next group of Cabra Colts on their way.

To follow in the footsteps of the Trollier Dillon, or Siobhán Kehoe. The Finbarr’s Intermediate camogie team also had much to remember last season.

“Looking back, it was a great couple of weeks in Cabra,” states Séamas McGrattan. “It was brilliant to see the success and the way in which the community responded. All the houses and shops put up the blue and white flags.

“And one of the most pleasing things of all is that the players on the hurling and football squads all came up through the club’s juvenile ranks.”

There were also several sets of brothers involved, underlining the spirit that makes the club so special. And for so long, such a vital part of the brickwork of Cabra.